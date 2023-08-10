Boult 'as hungry as ever' to play for New Zealand and lift the World Cup

"I'm just thinking about hopefully lifting something pretty shiny that we were pretty close to four years ago," he says

"It wasn't an easy decision to make just over a year ago to move away from the New Zealand cricket bubble in a way," Boult said. "I never wanted it to be about New Zealand or franchise cricket. I just respected the fact that my career is [only] so long, and just tried to make the most of my remaining years as a bowler. Yeah, definitely as hungry as ever to still represent the country, and hopefully do something special with the guys over the next couple of months. I can't wait.

"I have always had this in the back of my mind to come back and work towards an ODI World Cup. There's history involved there. The times we have had in previous campaigns has been very exciting. So just hungry to get involved, and hopefully play a big role.

"I'm just thinking about hopefully lifting something pretty shiny that we were pretty close to four years ago. That's the biggest focus."

Boult is fresh off his stint with MI New York, whom he helped lift the inaugural MLC trophy . He was the top wicket-taker in that league in the USA. Before that, he played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, and before that he was with MI Emirates in the UAE's ILT20 and Melbourne Renegades at the BBL. During Boult's absence from the New Zealand team, he missed 35 international matches across formats.

"Life's short, make the most of everything. It has been an exciting 12 months or so on the road," Boult said. "[I was] getting the chance of experiencing cricket around the world. Just hot out of Texas [for MLC]. I had a great time out there, lifting the trophy with MI New York.

"Just pretty grateful to get the experiences across a couple of big tournaments, and it's been different watching the Black Caps games from afar and seeing the guys go out there and take on the international game. I still respect the international game immensely; it plays a big role in any kid trying to come through and play cricket as a dream. The idea of a World Cup is still the pinnacle in my opinion as well."

New Zealand play four ODIs against England next month, and a series against Bangladesh before heading to India for the World Cup. Boult is New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cups, with 39 wickets at 21.79 from just two editions, 2015 and 2019, and will again be expected to be their frontline swing bowler along with Tim Southee

New Zealand also lost allrounder James Neesham to the franchise circuit - he declined an NZC contract after Boult - but he too remains in their World Cup plans even though he will miss the England ODIs for the birth of his first child.

While the debates on club vs country rage on, Boult said moving to franchise cricket did not give players an easier gig as such. "I'm not sure with the contracts. It's a hard question as well, with franchise cricket around the world," he said. "It's not taking over, but there's a lot more of it. I still think international cricket plays a massive role in, I suppose, earning you the right to get into the franchises and play.