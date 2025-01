Vince, who top scored for his team with 53 from 44 balls, launched Joel Paris down the ground for a one-bounce four - with that first bounce sending feathers flying as his unfortunate victim took a direct hit, just inside the rope at long-on.

Vince's fellow Englishman Ben Duckett, who was wearing a microphone during his fielding stint, described the incident to Fox Cricket during the broadcast.

"He didn't look in a good way there," Duckett said. "I think he's dead... it didn't look too nice, it actually hit him so hard.

"Now I'm absolutely swarmed by them. I've never fielded like this when I've got all of this going on in front of me."

Vince, who played the most recent of his 55 England matches in 2023, looked shocked after the incident as a security guard carried the bird from the field during a two-minute delay.