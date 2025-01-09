Matches (6)
Stars vs Sixers, 28th Match at Melbourne, BBL 2024, Jan 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match (N), Melbourne, January 09, 2025, Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MP Stoinis
10 M • 326 Runs • 36.22 Avg • 127.84 SR
BM Duckett
5 M • 202 Runs • 40.4 Avg • 156.58 SR
JM Vince
8 M • 303 Runs • 43.29 Avg • 138.35 SR
MC Henriques
10 M • 279 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 132.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PM Siddle
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.85 Econ • 16.62 SR
JS Paris
6 M • 5 Wkts • 7.2 Econ • 23 SR
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.46 Econ • 11.95 SR
SA Abbott
7 M • 9 Wkts • 8.93 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS
SS
Player
Role
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Hilton Cartwright 
Middle order Batter
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Sam Harper 
Top order Batter
Campbell Kellaway 
Middle order Batter
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Hamish McKenzie 
Bowler
Jonathan Merlo 
Allrounder
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Joel Paris 
Bowler
Thomas Rogers 
Top order Batter
Peter Siddle 
Bowler
Mark Steketee 
Bowler
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Doug Warren 
Bowler
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days9 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Will shows the way: All-round Sutherland keeps Renegades alive

The fast-bowling allrounder first picked up two wickets - including that of Marsh - before scoring 70 off 45

Smith, Labuschagne, Khawaja on BBL restrictions; bowlers and Head ruled out

Head and bowlers will not feature while Carey, Konstas, Webster and Marsh are fully available prior to Sri Lanka tour

Bryant, Renshaw spoil Christian's comeback as Heat overpower Thunder

Christian contributed with both bat and ball, but Bryant and Renshaw's 108-run stand turned the game on its head

Marsh set for BBL return after losing Test place

Travis Head is not expected to feature for Adelaide Strikers before the Sri Lanka tour

Christian comes out of retirement to help injury-hit Thunder

The allrounder has been approved as a replacement player following the collision which ruled out Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS64190.228
ST64280.166
HH5418-0.154
BH7337-0.518
PS73460.624
MR73460.392
AS7254-0.299
MS7254-0.531
Full Table