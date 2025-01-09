Maxwell puts Test snub behind with match-winning hand against Sixers

Melbourne Stars 156 for 5 (Maxwell 58*, Webster 48, Abbott 3-29) beat Sydney Sixers 140 for 9 (Vince 53, Steketee 3-14, Mir 2-19, Siddle 2-26, Stoinis 2-30) by 16 runs

Glenn Maxwell 's heroics have inspired the Melbourne Stars to a crucial 16-run upset of the ladder-leading Sydney Sixers at the MCG, keeping their slim BBL finals chances alive.

On the same day his Test ambitions likely ended for good , the veteran allrounder belted a game-high unbeaten 58 and took two important catches in the deep.

Marcus Stoinis (4) was out cheaply, but the Stars captain claimed 2 for 30 in a valuable contribution with the ball as the hosts kept the Sixers to 140 for 9 in their chase of 156 for 5.

Englishman Ben Duckett appeared to have cost the Stars dearly when he dropped countryman James Vince on 36. It was only two weeks ago Vince smashed an unbeaten century in a thumping Sixers win against the Stars at the SCG on Boxing Day.

But Maxwell made no mistake when he hung on to a high catch in the deep, leading to Vince departing for 53 on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old almost spilled the chance, too, and stayed on the ground for a long time in pure relief.

Just two balls later, Maxwell was in the action again when he took a catch to dismiss Sixers captain Moises Henriques, sparking passionate, animated celebrations with Stoinis and other Stars players.

James Vince scored a half-century but the Sixers fell away after his dismissal • Getty Images

Maxwell was overlooked for Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka on Thursday, with selectors preferring younger options in the squad.

Numerous replays were needed to decide on a return catch to Stars spinner Usama Mir (2 for19), with Sixers allrounder Jack Edwards eventually given out by the TV umpire.

Stuck in a deep hole at 64 for 4 at the halfway mark of their innings, the Stars were rescued by an 88-run stand between Maxwell and Test hero Beau Webster (48).

After a fairytale debut for Australia, Webster's golden run continued when he was out off a no-ball and was called back, then was dropped by Vince.

During Maxwell's blazing 32-ball knock, he became the fifth player in BBL history to reach 3000 career runs , joining Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short and Henriques.

Play was stopped for about two minutes after a seagull was taken down by a powerful shot from Vince.

After starting the season 0-5, the Stars can still qualify for finals if they beat the Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes in their remaining two games and other results go their way.