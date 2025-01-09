Barishal vs Rangpur, 13th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Sylhet, January 09, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Barishal
W
W
L
W
W
Rangpur
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BSHAL10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 160.46 SR
BSHAL10 M • 340 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 144.68 SR
RAR8 M • 240 Runs • 40 Avg • 139.53 SR
RAR5 M • 217 Runs • 72.33 Avg • 158.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BSHAL10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 15.5 SR
BSHAL3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12 SR
RAR10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 12.4 SR
RAR7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 12.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Rangpur won by 8 wickets (with 30 balls remaining)
02-Jan-2025
Barishal won by 6 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
28-Feb-2024
Rangpur won by 1 wicket (with 3 balls remaining)
19-Feb-2024
Barishal won by 5 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
20-Jan-2024
Rangpur won by 4 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
12-Feb-2023
Squad
BSHAL
RAR
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|9 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
