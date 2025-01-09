Matches (6)
Barishal vs Rangpur, 13th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Sylhet, January 09, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KR Mayers
10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 160.46 SR
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 340 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 144.68 SR
Saif Hassan
8 M • 240 Runs • 40 Avg • 139.53 SR
AD Hales
5 M • 217 Runs • 72.33 Avg • 158.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KR Mayers
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 15.5 SR
JK Fuller
3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 12.4 SR
Khushdil Shah
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 12.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BSHAL
RAR
Player
Role
Tamim Iqbal (c)
Opening Batter
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Ariful Islam 
-
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain 
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Mahmudullah 
Allrounder
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najmul Hossain Shanto 
Top order Batter
Nayeem Hasan 
Bowling Allrounder
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Shohidul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Taijul Islam 
Bowler
Tanvir Islam 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days9 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR550102.006
BRSAL43161.115
KT22041.425
Kings21121.700
RAJ4132-1.653
DKA4040-1.812
SYS3030-2.403
Full Table