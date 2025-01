BPL: Nurul Hasan hammers 30 runs in final over in Rangpur's come-from-behind victory

Nurul was on 2 from one ball after walking out in the 18th over of Rangpur's chase of Barishal's 197 for 5. First, he saw Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jahandad Khan send four batters back by the end of the 19th over - including Mahedi Hasan given out obstructing the field. Then, up against Kyle Mayers ' medium pace with Rangpur needing 26 runs to win the game, Nurul went 6, 4, 4, 6 and 4 to leave two runs to get off the last ball, which he smashed for six more. At the start of that over, it seemed like Rangpur's unbeaten run in the competition was over. At the end of it, they had made it six wins out of six and were six points clear at the top.