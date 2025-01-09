BPL: Nurul Hasan hammers 30 runs in final over in Rangpur's come-from-behind victory
It's the third-highest final-over score in T20s, behind Somerset's 34 against Kent in 2015 and KKR's 31 against Gujarat Titans in 2023
Nurul Hasan hit three sixes and three fours in the final over of Rangpur Riders' chase against Fortune Barishal in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match in Sylhet on Thursday, to take his team to a last-ball win.
That made it the third-highest last-over score in a men's T20, behind Somerset's 34 runs in a nine-ball over against Somerset in the T20 Blast in 2015, which went in a losing cause, and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) 31 against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023.
Nurul was on 2 from one ball after walking out in the 18th over of Rangpur's chase of Barishal's 197 for 5. First, he saw Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jahandad Khan send four batters back by the end of the 19th over - including Mahedi Hasan given out obstructing the field. Then, up against Kyle Mayers' medium pace with Rangpur needing 26 runs to win the game, Nurul went 6, 4, 4, 6 and 4 to leave two runs to get off the last ball, which he smashed for six more. At the start of that over, it seemed like Rangpur's unbeaten run in the competition was over. At the end of it, they had made it six wins out of six and were six points clear at the top.
The record, with Somerset, was created on July 10, 2015, when they, needing 57 to beat Kent in the last over, had Pakistani left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman swinging his bat and hitting fast-medium bowler Matt Coles for three sixes and two fours.
Coles bowled three no-balls in the over - which were each worth two runs according to the tournament's playing conditions - and with Rehman taking a single off the fifth ball and Alfonso Thomas finishing with another single, 34 runs were taken. Somerset still finished 22 runs short.
At second place is Rinku Singh's swashbuckling takedown of Yash Dayal in IPL 2023, when KKR needed 29 from the last over. Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball to give Rinku the strike, and he smashed the next five balls for sixes to take KKR to victory.