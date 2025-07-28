Jamie Overton added to England squad for fifth Test against India

England have brought Jamie Overton back into their squad for the fifth Test against India . The addition of Overton, who played for Surrey in the County Championship last week, is the only change to the group from Old Trafford, where India salvaged a fighting draw to keep the series alive.

England's bowlers shouldered a heavy workload in vain during the fourth Test, sending down 257.1 overs across two innings, and captain Ben Stokes admitted afterwards that fresh legs might be required with a three-day turnaround between Tests.

"If you look at how long we've been out in the field and the overs that we bowled as a bowling unit, everyone is going to be pretty sore and pretty tired going into the last game of the series," he said. "There'll be an assessment of everyone, and hopefully we can use these next two or three days' rest period wisely and then have to make a decision.

"These recovery days are going to be pretty important, and we might have to make a few decisions to get some fresh legs in. But that won't be decided until we get closer to the last game."

England have largely kept the same attack during the four Tests to date, with Jofra Archer replacing Josh Tongue after two games and Liam Dawson coming in for the injured Shoiab Bashir at Old Trafford the only changes. Chris Woakes has bowled more overs (167) than anyone on either side, while Brydon Carse (155) and Stokes (140) are not far behind. Archer, meanwhile, has only just returned to Test cricket after a four-year absence.

Gus Atkinson had been expected to be involved by this stage of the series and could come in for Woakes, having proved his fitness after a hamstring injury while playing for Surrey's 2nd XI last week. Tongue, who is still England's second-leading wicket-taker in the series with 11, may also be in contention, while a recall for Overton would see him playing Test cricket for the first time since his debut Test in 2022.

England have cancelled their training session for Tuesday to allow the players more recovery time, and will reconvene at The Oval on Wednesday.

England squad for the fifth Test against India