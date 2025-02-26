Behrendorff ends 16-year WA career with state retirement

Left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff has announced his retirement from state cricket after 16 years at Western Australia. But he will continue to play on the T20 franchise circuit where he has enjoyed considerable success.

Behrendorff, who turns 35 in April, does remain available for national selection having played 17 T20Is with the last being against West Indies in Perth 12 months ago. He also played 12 ODIs from 2019-22.

His retirement comes on the back of leaving Perth Scorchers at the end of last season - having just finished as the BBL's leading wicket-taker - and signing a three-year deal with Melbourne Renegades . He won four BBL titles with Scorchers over a 13-year, 106-game career.

"It is the end of one chapter which has been a really exciting one," Behrendorff said after announcing his retirement on Wednesday. "It's been so much fun. I've been able to live my childhood dream playing state cricket to then have played cricket for Australia as well. The WACA ground has been my home for so long now."

After growing up in Canberra, Behrendorff joined WA as a 19-year-old and quickly became a key part of their attack across formats. He won five One-Day Cup titles and claimed 75 wickets to sit fifth on WA's all-time list. His last List A game came at the beginning of the current season.

Behrendorff also took 126 wickets at 23.85 from 31 first-class matches, but was forced to give up red-ball cricket after the 2017-18 season due to a slew of back injuries.

Before his wretched run of injuries, Behrendorff had been considered a potential Test replacement for Mitchell Johnson. Towering at 6 foot 4, Behrendorff's awkward bounce and prodigious swing with the new ball made him an appealing option.

He was consistently on the fringes for Australia in the shorter forms. His international career highlight was when he claimed a five-wicket haul at Lord's during the 2019 World Cup, ripping through eventual champions England in a 64-run Australia victory.

Behrendorff does not have any immediate T20 franchise plans, but he should be in demand. He previously played a couple of seasons for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL and enjoyed a standout campaign in 2023 with 14 wickets. But his hopes of returning to MI last year were unluckily dashed on the eve of the tournament after suffering a freak leg injury while batting at training.

Behrendorff played in the recent season of the SA20, where he took two wickets in three matches for Pretoria Capitals.

Away from franchise cricket, Behrendorff plans to spend more time with his family. "It played a huge part in my decision to retire, he said. "I know that I'm away with international commitments, franchise leagues and the like, but I want to be home and present for my kids. In particular, things like school pick-up and drop-off.