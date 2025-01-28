Melbourne Renegades sign Jason Behrendorff in first BBL free agency move

Jason Behrendorff has become the first major free agent signing in the BBL's new player movement window with Melbourne Renegades securing the left-arm seamer on a three-year deal after Perth Scorchers were not able to guarantee him a contract.

Behrendorff, who turns 35 in April, has won four BBL titles with Scorchers over a 13-year 106-game career. He had an excellent 2024-25 BBL season, making the team of year for the first time as the competition's leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets at 17.41 and an economy rate of 7.55. Only Mark Steketee had a better economy rate among the top 10 wicket-takers this season.

It is understood that Behrendorff was hopeful of being a one club player in the BBL, having played his entire domestic career in Western Australia since moving from Canberra as a 19-year-old, and is second behind AJ Tye on Scorchers' all-time leading wicket-takers list with 140.

But with Scorchers missing the finals for the first time in five seasons and only the third time in franchise history, the BBL's most successful club had some decisions to make around the future of their list with Behrendorff, Tye and Mitchell Marsh all coming out of contract.

Scorchers decided not to contract any of them among the maximum of 10 players they could lock in prior to the player movement window opening on Tuesday. Scorchers did something similar with their list back in 2019 when they last missed finals with Scorchers' title-winning veterans Shaun Marsh and Nathan Coulter-Nile departing as the squad was regenerated before winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

Mitchell Marsh could still end up returning to Scorchers but it is understood that he is taking some time before making any contract decisions after losing his place in Australia's Test side during the summer and opting out of Scorchers last three BBL matches to mentally and physically refresh ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Renegades approached Behrendorff with a three-year deal that offered him security given he is now a freelance franchise player having stepped away from his state contract with WA last winter.

Behrendorff, who is currently in South Africa playing for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, took to social media to explain his decision in detail, saying that he left Perth with a heavy heart.

"The Scorchers will always have a special place in my heart, I had always thought I would finish my BBL career in orange however that is not meant to be," Behrendorff said. "I leave the club knowing I have given my all, I have seriously enjoyed my time as an individual player and as a teammate. As a team we worked so hard and because of that we have been able to enjoy a lot of success, being a part of 4 BBL trophy's has been a career highlight.

"To all the players, it's been so much fun boys. We have achieved so much together. I have so many wonderful memories that I'll never forget.

"Thank you to all of the staff, what an amazing group of people you all are. No one knows more than I do how hard you work behind the scenes and to help me be match fit, some seasons more than others.

"To the fans, without your support playing the game wouldn't be the same. The noise inside the Furnace when the team is on a roll is something to behold. I appreciate those of you who came along to fan days and stayed behind after games, getting to meet you and talk to you has been a privilege. Your support is something I certainly haven't taken for granted and you really are some of the best fans in the league.

"Moving to Melbourne has been something Juvelle [Behrendorff's wife] and I have talked about as a goal whenever the end of my career happened so to be able to continue my career and play cricket in a city we both love is a blessing. I am really excited for what the next chapter holds for myself with the Melbourne Renegades but just as importantly for my family too."