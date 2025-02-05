Melbourne Renegades sign Doggett, Jewell set to follow

Melbourne Renegades have further bolstered their pace stocks after landing free agent Brendan Doggett , while the club's shake-up is set to continue with Hobart Hurricanes' title-winning opener Caleb Jewell poised to sign with them before the BBL's new player movement window ends on Thursday.

Doggett, who was part of Australia's squad during part of the recent India Test series, has played the past two seasons with Adelaide Strikers, but only claimed three wickets in six matches in BBL 14. He had previously played four seasons with Sydney Thunder after having started his career at Brisbane Heat.

"Brendan is an exciting addition to our squad, he's a skilful fast bowler with ability to execute under pressure and take important wickets," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said. "We believe Brendan will play an important role for us. To pair him up with Tom [Rogers], Jason, Adam [Zampa] and Will [Sutherland], we believe we have a powerful bowling unit that boasts variety and the very highest-end talent."

After missing out on the finals for the fifth time in the past six seasons, Renegades have also looked at shoring up their top-order batting. ESPNcricinfo understands that Jewell is set to be released from his Hurricanes contract and take up a deal with Renegades. He played a key role in Hurricanes' championship campaign, complementing breakout opener Mitchell Owen in an anchoring role.

Owen extended his contract with Hurricanes through to BBL 17, while free agent Tim David is expected to re-sign after significant interest from Melbourne Stars. Hurricanes, however, are believed to not have offered a contract to legspinner Peter Hatzoglou . He only took one wicket from six matches this season, but was relatively economical and did play through their finals campaign.

ESPNcricinfo understands left-arm seam-bowling allrounder Hayden Kerr is set to re-sign with Sydney Sixers on a two-year deal having had considerable interest from several teams, including Stars.

Kerr started his BBL career with Sixers in 2019-20 and has been a mainstay of the side since his breakout in BBL 11, highlighted by clubbing 98 not out as an opener against Strikers in the Challenger final. He took nine wickets from ten matches this season.

Free agent D'Arcy Short is expected to re-sign with Strikers, but the club is believed to be still weighing up their batting options. The veteran averaged 23.50 with a strike rate of 135 from nine matches in various roles in Strikers' batting-order.

Caleb Jewell is set to leave Hurricanes for Renegades • Getty Images

Meanwhile, left-arm quick Joel Paris has returned to Scorchers, his original BBL club, after signing a one-year deal. Paris was Scorchers' primary target to replace Behrendorff and he will rejoin the club he played for from BBL 5 through to BBL 10. He finished the latest BBL season strongly and helped Stars make an unlikely finals appearance.

"We identified the need for another new-ball bowler and saw this as a great opportunity to bring Joel back to Perth," Scorchers high-performance boss Kade Harvey said. "Joel had a strong BBL14 season for the Stars, bowling a lot of his overs during the powerplay. We also like having a left-arm pace bowler in the squad.

"He's an excellent leader and has been an enormous contributor for WA over many years, so we're looking forward to having him throughout the whole summer."

Scorchers' former captain Mitchell Marsh is still out of contract but appears likely to remain with the team despite interest from both Melbourne clubs.