BBL watches Hundred sales process amid 'shifting' landscape

Australian cricket is watching the ECB's introduction of private investment into the Hundred with interest as the Big Bash League looks to "stay ahead of the game" following a successful 2024/25 season.

Hobart Hurricanes' maiden title, on the back of Mitchell Owen 's 39-ball century, put the seal on a campaign that demonstrated the BBL's "strong momentum and growth", the league's general manager Alistair Dobson told ESPNcricinfo. It has given both him and Cricket Australia the chance to think to the future after spending multiple seasons in "reset mode".

After four seasons of the Hundred, the ECB is selling 49% stakes in each of its eight teams to private investors in a process that got underway on Thursday , leaving the BBL - which is owned and run entirely by CA and its states - as an outlier. Dobson declined to comment on whether the BBL will follow suit imminently, but remains open-minded about the league's future.

"The BBL has been successful almost from the very beginning," Dobson said. "It has been able to deliver a really strong product and return to Australian cricket, which has meant that the model we have has been really successful - hence why there has been limited momentum in changing that model historically, because it's been so strong.

"The world's shifting, and we're always looking at other leagues and other models around the world to make sure we still have the right one for us… Every part of the global game is evolving really quickly and we learn bits from everyone. The process that the ECB is going through with the Hundred looks like an interesting one - it'll be fascinating to see how that unfolds."

Dobson travelled to the UK to watch several games of the Hundred's 2023 season and has kept close tabs on the competition's first four seasons. "We can and do learn from the Hundred around continuing to innovate, in the way that the Hundred was prepared to try something different," he said. "We have plenty to learn from each other.

"Both leagues have that philosophy of continuing to be fan-first. From the outside looking in, it appears that they've taken a lot of the BBL's DNA - the colour, fun, new audiences, new brands - and have created a product that seems to have connected quite strongly with the fanbase, and is bringing new fans into the game."

The Hundred has changed the landscape of English cricket • ECB via Getty Images

CA's decision to expand the BBL from 43 games to 59 (and later 61) from 2018/19 until 2022/23 brought several challenges, with attendances and TV viewership suffering. But since returning to a shorter window last season - squeezing into the school holidays - it has managed to hold its own through a "quality over quantity" approach, despite clashes with the ILT20 and SA20.

"For the past three or four years, we've been building the competition back after some challenging years through Covid and otherwise," Dobson said. "It's not until the last 12 months where we've had the momentum to be able to look at the future… I wouldn't comment on any specific opportunities, but the world's moving pretty fast and it's important that we stay ahead of the game."

The availability of the world's best players - both from Australia and elsewhere - remains a sticking point for the BBL, with only three out of six overseas spots filled in Monday's final and Test series against India and Sri Lanka at either end of the season. But Dobson believes that the player pool remains healthy, with competitive top-end salaries of AUD$420,000.

"The global landscape is moving really fast," he said. "We hear a lot from players that playing in front of big crowds in iconic stadiums with great wickets and facilities is still really important, so we feel like we're in a good position on that front… The other leagues around our window have created some interesting challenges, we feel like we are in pretty good shape.

"Guys like Chris Jordan for the Hurricanes and Sam Billings for the [Sydney] Thunder have become really engaged in their clubs. Combining that with the iconic players in our competition - whether that's Glenn Maxwell, or increasingly Mitch Owen - and then when we get a glimpse of Steve Smith, or David Warner… our strength is the mix of all those player groups."

Owen earned worldwide attention in his breakthrough season - not only for his brutal hitting, but for his obvious affinity for the Hurricanes. He grew up supporting the club from the grass bank at Bellerive Oval in Hobart and described his starring role in their first trophy win, aged 23, as a "childhood dream", underlining the BBL's longevity compared to many T20 leagues.

'You start to get kids coming through who grew up barracking for and supporting their BBL team, evolving from young fans into opening batters' • Getty Images

"It's a great story for us," Dobson said. "I mean that not just individually for Mitch and the Hurricanes, but also, it's a really strong signpost for us on the maturity and evolution of our competition, where we now have kids that have grown up supporting their BBL team, and we're old enough for those kids to see their way through to play - and win - for that team.

"We see it in other codes around the world - whether that's football or other sports - where you want to play for the team you grew up supporting… Once you get through 14 seasons, you start to get kids coming through who grew up barracking for and supporting their BBL team, evolving from young fans into opening batters. That's a really cool place for us to be."

The BBL will again overlap with a major series next summer, with Australia's Test players unlikely to be available until the second half of the season following the Ashes. And while the majority of boards now reserve a space for their short-form leagues in their international calendar, Dobson insisted that the BBL works best when it operates "in harmony" with headline Test series, allowing cricket to capitalise on its window in the Australian sporting calendar.