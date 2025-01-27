'It's super special, it's a childhood dream' - Owen on Hurricanes' 'surreal' night

As chants of " Mitchell Owen , Mitchell Owen" were ringing around a packed Ninja Stadium, with the majority having stayed on to see Hobart Hurricanes be presented with the BBL trophy for the first time, the man himself was still trying to take it all in after what had the makings of a life-changing performance.

Owen's 42-ball 108 , the century coming from a tournament joint-fastest 39 balls, included some of the cleanest hitting imaginable as Hurricanes made what appeared likely to be a demanding chase of 183 become a cakewalk with 35 balls remaining to end a 14-year wait for the title.

"So surreal," Owen told Fox Cricket. "To be here and hear them chanting my name, it hasn't quite sunk in, but it's amazing and I'm so grateful for it.

"All I wanted to do was lift that trophy. I was actually disappointed to get out, I wanted to be able to hit the winning runs and get us home a little bit easier, so I didn't have to sit there a bit nervous, but it's super special, it's a childhood dream and I'm so grateful."

Owen's transformation from a middle-order batter with a middling record to a T20 opener who will now likely attract attention from around the world has been remarkable and the story of the BBL season.

"I think feeling backed by [coach] Jeff [Vaughan] and Nath [Ellis], and the whole team really, that's quite powerful," he said. "I was just super clear when I went out there, I knew what I wanted to do and needed to do, and I was lucky enough it paid off."

Team-mates were quick to laud a display which has propelled Owen from a fringe state cricketer into the global limelight.

Fox Cricket. "To be honest, I was wanting him to go through the gears a little bit, but he doesn't have that in him, he just keeps going and takes the game away from the teams. It was exceptional hitting, he's going to be a hell of a player for a long time." "I haven't seen too many blokes hit the ball like that and the way he can just keep going," Matthew Wade told. "To be honest, I was wanting him to go through the gears a little bit, but he doesn't have that in him, he just keeps going and takes the game away from the teams. It was exceptional hitting, he's going to be a hell of a player for a long time."

Mitchell Owen (left) and captain Nathan Ellis have been key parts of Hurricanes' success • Getty Images

Captain Nathan Ellis recalled training alongside Owen when he was younger having made his move from New South Wales when he was unable to break into the professional system there.

"I said the Scorchers innings was the coming-of-age innings; I think today he went up another level," Ellis told Fox Cricket. "I was bowling to a 15, 16-year-old Mitch Owen in the indoor nets here at Tassie when I first moved down, and to be a part of his journey, and also to captain him and win a title with him, is something that I'll never forget, hopefully he'll never forget. I'm just super proud and excited for not only tonight, but what's to come for him."

Ellis was also key to Hurricanes' victory as he halted a strong Thunder start of 97 without loss with the wickets of David Warner and Matthew Gilkes in consecutive deliveries during the 11th over and also claimed top-scorer Jason Sangha. He was reluctant to take much credit himself, but at the presentation said that Tasmanian cricket had changed his life.

Asked to expand on his comment by Fox Cricket host Mark Howard, Ellis said, "I came down here as a budding grade cricketer, sort of not knowing what way was up and never living at a home, and eight years later, I played for my country and now won a BBL title, so it goes without saying, it's changed my life. I'm just really honoured that I get the opportunity to bring this title to the state of Tasmania for the first time.

"It felt like the right moment for me to come on there," he added of the 11th over. "Thankfully, it potentially changed the momentum, they were getting away from us there. But I can't speak highly enough about bowling attack this year. We've bowled in all scenarios, in all conditions, we've been under the pump in different situations, and I feel like we've never missed the mark. So as a captain, really lucky to have the squad we have, but as a cricket fan, as I've said many times, I'm in awe of our squad."

For Wade, who was born in Tasmania and is now purely a T20 player, it was a significant moment late in his career having come to Hurricanes for the 2017-18 season.