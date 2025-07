Karun Nair to return home to Karnataka for 2025-26 domestic season

Nair's return to Karnataka comes at a time when his stocks have risen considerably from the time he had left. Having been a central figure in Vidarbha's run to their third Ranji Trophy title earlier this year, Nair earned a recall to India's Test squad after more than eight years on the back of his 863 runs in 16 innings with four centuries at 53.93. This included a match-winning century in the final against Kerala - Kerala, interestingly, had been keen on signing Nair around the time he was left out of the Karnataka squad in 2021-22.