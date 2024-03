Jason Roy goes unselected as West Indian power-hitters dominate Men's Hundred draft

Roy would have been unavailable for the first few days of the Hundred due to his commitments with LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket - which is expected to run until July 28 - and is also set to miss some of Surrey's T20 Blast group games for the same reason. He could yet feature in the Hundred this summer as a replacement but his snub highlights a swift decline in Roy's standing in the four-and-a-half years since England's 2019 World Cup win