Jason Roy goes unselected as West Indian power-hitters dominate Men's Hundred draft
England World Cup winner attracts no interest, as Pooran, Pollard, Powell, Russell, Hetmyer earn top deals
Jason Roy will not feature in the Hundred this summer after going unselected in Wednesday night's draft at the Shard in London, leaving him without a team for the 2024 season following his release by defending men's champions Oval Invincibles.
Roy played every game for the Invincibles last summer but failed to make an impact, with more ducks (three) than half-centuries (one) and was released by their coach Tom Moody last month. He entered the draft with a reserve price of £100,000, but the eight men's teams prioritised overseas players in the early rounds.
Mark Wood, who also entered with a £100,000 reserve price, also went unpicked, but his non-selection was less notable given that he had pulled out of the first three seasons of the Hundred through injury or to manage his workload. England's red-ball players will miss the start of the competition, which begins on July 23 this year, due to a clash with the third Test against West Indies.
Roy would have been unavailable for the first few days of the Hundred due to his commitments with LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket - which is expected to run until July 28 - and is also set to miss some of Surrey's T20 Blast group games for the same reason. He could yet feature in the Hundred this summer as a replacement but his snub highlights a swift decline in Roy's standing in the four-and-a-half years since England's 2019 World Cup win.
Five of the seven players signed on top-bracket £125,000 contracts in the men's draft were West Indies power-hitters, with the new Northern Superchargers coach Andrew Flintoff choosing Nicholas Pooran as the first signing of the draft. Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer will play for London Spirit, Kieron Pollard has joined Southern Brave and Rovman Powell was a top pick at Trent Rockets.
While some West Indians may miss the first game or two due to their involvement in MLC, they are expected to be available for the majority of the season and may skip a T20I series against South Africa. The ECB held talks with the Caribbean Premier League's organisers earlier this year to avoid a clash with the Hundred, which appears to have been vindicated.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore will again be a top earner, joining Welsh Fire on a £125,000 deal. He will play alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was brought back after his success last summer, while Shaheen's Pakistan team-mate Naseem Shah was a top-bracket pick by Birmingham Phoenix.
Laurie Evans has moved to Southern Brave after two seasons at Manchester Originals, while Dawid Malan - the leading run-scorer in the Rockets' 2022 title - was a £50,000 signing by the Invincibles. Ollie Pope and Richard Gleeson have both joined London Spirit, while the Originals have brought in Sikandar Raza and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
The ECB's decision to raise the top salaries in the women's Hundred was vindicated by the number of leading Australian players who entered the draft, with Beth Mooney (Manchester Originals), Meg Lanning (London Spirit), Ash Gardner (Trent Rockets) and Annabel Sutherland (Northern Superchargers) all picking up £50,000 contracts.
Amy Jones was a surprise first pick of the draft, returning to Birmingham Phoenix after failing to agree a retention last month, while Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu was the first pick for the Invincibles. Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave) and Richa Ghosh (Birmingham Phoenix) were the two India internationals picked up.
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98