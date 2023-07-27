Jasprit Bumrah set to make long-awaited comeback

The tour of Ireland will be Bumrah's second visit to the country: in 2018 he fractured his left thumb in the first match of the T20I series, forcing him to miss the first half of the England tour that year.

Bumrah's return will be a boost for India as they ramp up their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup. With Mohammed Shami also expected to return for the Asia Cup after a long rest (he last played the World Test Championship final in June), India will have their two best fast bowlers fresh for the two big global events.