Jasprit Bumrah set to make long-awaited comeback
The fast bowler is likely to be selected for the T20 internationals in Ireland next month
Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead India's pace attack once again as he is expected to be picked in the squad for the three T20 internationals in Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23. The squad is likely to be selected this week.
Bumrah underwent back surgery in March and has not played since the T20I series at home against Australia last September. As per the original timeline worked out by the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Bumrah was only expected to return for the Asia Cup which starts on August 30.
The first hint that Bumrah's recovery was progressing faster than expected came last week when the BCCI said in a media release that he was bowling at "full intensity" in the nets. Since he started rehab in April, Bumrah has incrementally built on his bowling workloads.
The tour of Ireland will be Bumrah's second visit to the country: in 2018 he fractured his left thumb in the first match of the T20I series, forcing him to miss the first half of the England tour that year.
Bumrah's return will be a boost for India as they ramp up their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup. With Mohammed Shami also expected to return for the Asia Cup after a long rest (he last played the World Test Championship final in June), India will have their two best fast bowlers fresh for the two big global events.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo