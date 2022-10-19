Jay Shah statement could 'impact Pakistan's visit to India' for 2023 ODI WC, says PCB

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities," the PCB said • AFP/Getty Images

The PCB has taken strong exception to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah's statement that the 2023 Asia Cup will be moved to a neutral venue since India were not going to travel to Pakistan . The PCB said the decision was made "unilaterally" and raised the prospect of an "impact" on Pakistan's participation in the 2023 World Cup 2023, as well as future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

Saying that it had noted Shah's comments with "surprise and disappointment", the PCB said: "The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.

"After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah's statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 - a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its members and organise, develop and promote the game of cricket in Asia.

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

"The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC president. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter."