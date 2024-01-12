Jhye Richardson out of BBL with injury, doubt for West Indies ODIs

The fast bowler had earned a recall for the three one-dayers next month

Richardson pulled up sore after Scorchers' match against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba and subsequent scans showed the severity of the injury.

He had not been at his best this season with six wickets and 40.33 in matches with an economy rate 9.18 but had earned a recall to the Australia squad for the first time since 2022 for the three ODIs against West Indies.

Richardson has had to deal with a number of injuries during his career and is still unable to throw properly in the outfield following shoulder dislocations that required surgery. He was picked up at the recent IPL auction by Delhi Capitals.

Scorchers are in a fight to secure second spot in the BBL table which would allow them two chances to reach the final. Heat secured hosting rights for the Qualifier final with their victory over Scorchers earlier in the week.