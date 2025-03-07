John Davison named Italy T20 coach amid World Cup push

John Davison , the former Canada captain and Australian state cricketer, has been named Italy's T20I coach as they push for a place at the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Italy will take part in the European Regional Finals of the T20 World Cup qualifying pathway in the Netherlands from late June, which will provide two sides for the main tournament in early 2026. They will feature alongside Netherlands, Scotland, Guernsey and Jersey.

"I am excited and honoured to be appointed head coach of the Italian T20 men's program," Davison said. "I didn't take much convincing once I heard about the players and people involved.

"I have experienced the thrill of qualifying for World Cups as a player for Canada, and I look forward to repeating that thrill with a diverse and dedicated group of players and staff representing Italy."

Since retiring, he has been a spin-bowling coach and consultant, including with Australia, and he has worked extensively with the likes of Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and Matt Kuhnemann.

Davison will work alongside Italy's new captain, the former Queensland and Australia opener Joe Burns who started playing for them in May last year having qualified through his mother's heritage.

Alongside Burns, Ben and Harry Manenti have also represented Italy. It's understood that Tasmania pair Jake Doran and Tim Ward are in contention for the qualifiers through their Italian heritage, although they are still awaiting approval to play. Matthew Fotia, a former Victoria quick, and Jason Ralston, who featured for Australia Under-19s, are also in the mix.