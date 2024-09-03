JP Duminy named Sharjah Warriorz head coach in ILT20

Former South Africa allrounder JP Duminy has been named head coach of International League T20 (ILT20) side Sharjah Warriorz. Duminy is currently also South Africa's white-ball batting coach, having taken up the role in late 2023.

Duminy's white-ball international career had run from 2004 to 2019, and in between he was also part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL). After retirement, he worked with South African domestic side Boland Rocks and then coached Paarl Royals in the first season of the SA20.

Following the announcement of his Warriorz role, Duminy said: "I am delighted to take up the challenge of being the head coach with the Sharjah Warriorz. This is an excellent set-up, which is vibrant and full of optimism and ideas for the upcoming season.