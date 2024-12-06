Duminy steps down as SA white-ball batting coach for personal reasons

He was with the white-ball team during their run to the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final last year but had to leave the camp ahead of this year's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean in June, also for personal reasons. The CSA will begin the process of finding a replacement soon, but it may not be in time for the series against Pakistan which starts next week. The contest starts with three T20Is, which will be played without the white-ball players who are involved in the Test series against Sri Lanka, before moving to three ODIs, which will form part of Champions Trophy preparation.