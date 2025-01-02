Justin Langer named as London Spirit's new head coach

Justin Langer, the former Australia men's head coach, has been appointed as Trevor Bayliss's replacement at London Spirit.

Langer, who played 105 Tests for Australia between 1993 and 2007, coached the squad from 2018 until 2022, including during a memorable 2-2 drawn Ashes series in 2019. Australia won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup under his guidance in 2021, before going on to win the Ashes 4-0 on home soil.

He has a strong affinity with Lord's, the home ground of London Spirit, having played for Middlesex as an overseas player between 1998 and 2000. He also became an Honorary Life Member of MCC in 2015.

He has previously coached Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash and is currently head coach of Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

"I'm thrilled to be appointed to this role with London Spirit, and I'm excited to experience The Hundred," Langer said. "I'm looking forward to being a part of the tournament later this year, and working with such a talented group of players and coaches."

London Spirit General Manager, Fraser Stewart, added: "We are delighted to have secured the services of a highly respected and talented coach in Justin Langer. He excelled in the interview process, which took place before Christmas, and came out on top in what was a hugely competitive field.

"Justin has a real passion for the aims and objectives that we have for the team, in seeing London Spirit competing at the right end of table, and for The Hundred title. He has an impressive CV in coaching and we are thrilled to have him on board."

Bayliss, who left last month after three years in the role, had replaced the late Shane Warne as Spirit's head coach ahead of the 2022 season, when Eoin Morgan captained the squad to the play-offs. However, the team won only three games and lost 11 in the last two years since Morgan's retirement.

Bayliss' side were particularly poor in 2024, losing seven of their eight matches with a scrappy three-wicket win over Welsh Fire the only exception. Their top picks at the draft, Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell, managed 216 runs between them, and Dan Lawrence was unable to get them out of a rut as captain.

The Spirit's struggles in the men's Hundred were only emphasised by the success of their women's team, who won the title for the first time under Heather Knight and Ashley Noffke. Noffke has since signed an extension for the 2025 edition, though has lost assistant Ali Maiden to Birmingham Phoenix.

The appointment comes after the deadline for the Hundred's second-round bids for private investment, with London Spirit expected to have attracted the highest offers. Interested bidders for a 49% stake are understood to include at least two IPL franchises in Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, as well as the Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer.