MCC appoint energy executive Robert Lawson as new CEO

Robert Lawson, a senior executive in the energy industry, has been named as the new Chief Executive and Secretary of Marylebone Cricket Club, and will take up his new role at Lord's in mid-February 2025.

Lawson has served as Executive Vice President at Mercuria Energy Group since 2022. and succeeds Guy Lavender, who announced his departure from the role in August, after a seven-year tenure.

Lawson's career included a role as Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions and Programme Director at BP, where he oversaw more than $100 billion in transactions, and according to an MCC press release, "drove large-scale organisational and cultural change with a clear strategic vision."

His cricket background includes philanthropic work with the Alsama Project in Lebanon, a refugee project with which the MCC Foundation has a strong connection.

He joins MCC at a pivotal juncture for the club, with the Lord's-based London Spirit set to be the most lucrative of the eight teams in the impending Hundred equity sale, for which MCC will be gifted a 51% stake.

"His broad understanding of the game combined with his partnership and investment knowledge ensures he is well positioned to advise on The Hundred," added MCC in their release. "He is deeply aware of MCC's values, vision and future ambitions, particularly in the areas of membership engagement, facilities and commercial opportunities going forward.

"Rob Lawson emerged as a truly outstanding candidate from a very strong field," Mark Nicholas, MCC's chair, said. "His remarkable commercial track record coupled with his deep love for cricket and his first-hand understanding of private members' clubs such as RAC, promises a dynamic and exciting future for MCC. Rob's global perspective and ability to connect with diverse stakeholders will perfectly complement the cricketing and event expertise within MCC's leadership team. This is a time of huge potential and opportunity for the Club, and I am thrilled to welcome Rob to the helm."