Justin Sammons appointed Zimbabwe head coach

The update came during the course of the T20 World Cup 2024 , which Zimbabwe are not a part of, having failed to make the grade from the qualifying tournament. Zimbabwe have now missed three out of the last four World Cups - ODIs and T20Is - and will have to go through a qualifying tournament for the T20 World Cup 2026. They will, however, qualify automatically for the ODI World Cup 2027, being co-hosts.