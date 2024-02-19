Matches (25)
Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja ruled out of WPL with injuries

Giants and RCB name Sayali Satghare and Shraddha Pokarkar as replacements

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Kanika Ahuja will be replaced by Shradda Pokharkar&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Uncapped allrounder Kashvee Gautam, who was bought for a record INR 2 crore by Gujarat Giants, has been ruled of the upcoming Women Premier League (WPL) season due to injury. Another uncapped allrounder Sayali Satghare has been named as her replacement at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh.
India spin allrounder Kanika Ahuja, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was also ruled out with injury and Shradda Pokharkar was picked as her replacement. Pokharkar, a left-arm seamer who represents Maharashtra, was signed at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh. She was also one of the net bowlers for India for the T20Is against Australia in December 2022.
For Giants, Kashvee's absence is a big blow. She had an excellent run at the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in November last year, taking 12 wickets in seven games at an economy of 4.14, went on to represent India A in the home series against England A, and was also part of India's title-winning Under-23 squad at the ACC Emerging tournament in Hong Kong. She was the most expensive buy among Indians at the WPL auction in December.
Ahuja had played seven of RCB's eight matches at the WPL last year, scoring 98 runs and picking up two wickets. She also starred with an all-round performance in the ACC Emerging tournament final against Bangladesh. Her replacement Satghare picked up eight wickets with an economy of 5.9 for Mumbai on their way to winning the Senior Women's T20 Trophy .
The second season of the WPL starts in Bengaluru on February 23.
