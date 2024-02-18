How the WPL squads stack up for the 2024 season

Who are the new faces on show, where do the teams' strengths lie, and what holes do they still need to cover for? Here's your go-to guide on the WPL 2024 squads

Mumbai Indians were crowned champions in the inaugural edition of the WPL last year • Getty Images

Where they finished in WPL 2023: Runners-up, after topping the league stage

Full Squad: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal (wk), Ashwani Kumari

The good: Plenty of allrounders. Annabel Sutherland is a bankable back-up for Marizanne Kapp. And : Plenty of allrounders. Annabel Sutherland is a bankable back-up for Marizanne Kapp. And Arundhati Reddy is coming in on the back of a strong domestic season. Titas Sadhu 's new-found experience from the international stage adds another layer to their bowling attack.

The not-so-good: Not having a back-up for legspinner Poonam Yadav. And once again having two wicketkeepers whose batting is a clear secondary facet. Even if Taniya Bhatia has improved quite a bit with her strokeplay.

New player to watch: Ashwani Kumari is a good replacement for any Indian batter in the XI. She is coming in on the back of a stellar Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy, where she top-scored for East Zone and struck it at 184.90, the most among the top ten run-getters.

The big question

Should Annabel Sutherland start ahead of Marizanne Kapp? 100 votes Yes, a no-brainer No way! Both should play

Where they finished in WPL 2023: Last, with two wins out of eight games

Full Squad: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam MD, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield*, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Kathryn Bryce*, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu*

Replacements: Australia left-arm fast bowler Lauren Cheatle, who they picked at the auction, : Australia left-arm fast bowler Lauren Cheatle, who they picked at the auction, had to withdraw after undergoing a procedure for skin cancer. Giants roped in New Zealand's experienced fast bowler Lea Tahuhu as her replacement. Tahuhu was part of the inaugural Women's T20 Challenge for Trailblazers in 2018.

Kathryn Bryce has been a part of the international and franchise-league circuits • Getty Images

The good: Having Scotland's : Having Scotland's Kathryn Bryce , a player from an Associate nation, in the squad gives them an option of playing five overseas players in the XI. Phoebe Litchfield's solid show on her India tour last year gives them problem of plenty when it comes openers, with Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt also around. They also have experienced finishers in D Hemalatha and Veda Krishnamurthy.

The not-so-good: Bryce has not toured India yet while Tahuhu last visited in 2018. They will have to quickly adapt to conditions in Bengaluru and New Delhi or else quite a lot will hinge on Meghna Singh.

New player to watch: Selected for INR 2 crore, Kashvee Gautam is just 20 and bowls express pace. She was among the wickets in the domestic Under-23 and Senior T20 tournaments. Played for India A in three T20s against England A at the Wankhede Stadium in early December, and was part of the ACC Emerging teams competition in Hong Kong last June.

The big question

Who should open alongside Beth Mooney? 75 votes Laura Wolvaardt Phoebe Litchfield

Mumbai Indians Where they finished in WPL 2023: Title-winners : Title-winners

Full Squad: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail*, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana

The good: They were already strong on paper, but they went to the auction and got : They were already strong on paper, but they went to the auction and got Shabnim Ismail , a solid back-up for Issy Wong. Harmanpreet Kaur will have a tough time choosing four overseas from the options available. Plus allrounder Pooja Vastrakar is coming off of a good international season.

Mumbai Indians' preparations are in full swing ahead of their title defence • Mumbai Indians

The not-so-good: No cover for wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia. A very right-hand heavy batting line-up.

New player to watch: Left-arm wrispinner : Left-arm wrispinner Amandeep Kaur . Not many of her ilk in women's cricket yet, and she had a decent domestic season - nine wickets at 10.77 in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, was part of North Zone for the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20s and returned 17 wickets in the Under-23 One Day Trophy.

The big question

Will Mumbai Indians defend their crown? 81 votes Definitely Definitely not

Royal Challengers Bangalore Where they finished in WPL 2023: Fourth, with only NRR helping them avoid the wooden spoon : Fourth, with only NRR helping them avoid the wooden spoon

Full Squad: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*, Georgia Wareham*, Kate Cross*, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux*, Nadine de Klerk*

Nadine de Klerk featured for South Africa across formats during their recently concluded Australia tour • Getty Images

The good: RCB leaked runs at 9.13 per over in WPL 2023. So they've got in bowlers who are known for their control as well as batting contributions - Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux. And after Heather Knight withdrew, they snapped up allrounder Nadine de Klerk, who has been in some good hitting form.

The not-so-good: Thin on seam-bowling resources, and so Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine may have to shoulder additional responsibilities.

New player to watch: Shubha Satheesh can bat, field and bowl seam . She made her Test debut against England in December 2023 before picking up a finger injury. A technically solid strokemaker, she can bat aggressively and could allow RCB a right-left option in the order as needed.

The big question

Who should open with Smriti Mandhana? 75 votes Sophie Devine S Meghana Disha Kasat Shubha Satheesh

UP Warriorz Where they finished in WPL 2023: Knocked out in the Eliminator : Knocked out in the Eliminator

Full Squad: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia McGrath*, Danni Wyatt*, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu*

Replacement: England fast bowler Lauren Bell opted out "to prioritise preparing optimally" for the New Zealand tour. Warriorz had let go of Shabnim Ismail before the auction. But they roped in Sri Lanka captain : England fast bowler Lauren Bell opted out "to prioritise preparing optimally" for the New Zealand tour. Warriorz had let go of Shabnim Ismail before the auction. But they roped in Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu , who had a stellar 2023, as her replacement.

Chamari Athapaththu was the second-highest run scorer in WBBL 2023 • Getty Images

The good: Plethora of top-order options to choose from, including three bonafide overseas openers in captain Alyssa Healy, Danni Wyatt and Athapaththu. Proven Indian top-order bats, too, in Shweta Sehrawat and Vrinda Dinesh. A lot of variety in the spin department.

The not-so-good: Ismail's exit and Bell's absence leaves them with no pure overseas fast-bowling option.

New player to watch: Big-hitting batter : Big-hitting batter Vrinda Dinesh . Among the runs in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy (211 runs, strike rate 154.01) and the Under-23 T20 Trophy (281 runs, strike rate 134.44).

The big question

What should UP Warriorz's opening combination be? 69 votes Healy-Wyatt Healy-Sehrawat Healy-Athapaththu