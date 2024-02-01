Cheatle to miss rest of season, WPL after skin cancer procedure

A NSW statement said she would aim to return for pre-season training later this year

Australia left-arm seamer Lauren Cheatle has been ruled out of the rest of the domestic season and the WPL after undergoing a medical procedure for skin cancer on her neck.

Cheatle underwent the procedure on Wednesday. She had previously undergone treatment for skin cancer in 2021.

She had been signed by Gujarat Giants for this season's WPL which begins on February 23 but will now miss the tournament as well as the rest of the WNCL season for New South Wales. She took 3 for 18 in her last outing against ACT and has taken 11 wickets at 15.45 for the season.

In the WBBL for Sydney Sixers she claimed 21 wickets at 17.23

"Cheatle is aiming to return to training with NSW following the players' scheduled off-season break," a Cricket New South Wales statement said.