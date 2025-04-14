Keith Dudgeon has Kent stint cut short by knee injury

South African fast bowler Keith Dudgeon has been ruled out of the remainder of his overseas deal with Kent due to a knee injury.

The 29-year-old, initially signed through to the end of May as cover for Australian quick Wes Agar, hit the ground running with a match-winning 7 for 36 in the second innings of Kent's Division Two County Championship opener against Northamptonshire, which were also career-best figures.

However, an injury sustained in training on Thursday ruled Dudgeon out of the fixture against Middlesex at Canterbury. He was replaced in the XI by Pakistan seamer Kashif Ali, signed alongside Dudgeon, who took three wickets in the match as the hosts triumphed by eight wickets.

Kent head coach Adam Hollioake feared the worst for Dudgeon, stating on Friday that it was "not going to be a short-term injury". Those fears were realised following scans and further medical assessments from specialists. The club announced on Monday that the right-armer will return home to undergo his rehabilitation work in South Africa.

"Kent Cricket can confirm that following scans and advice from specialists, Keith Dudgeon's knee injury sustained in training last week has cut short his time as a Kent cricketer this summer," said a statement on the club website.

"Everyone at the club wishes Keith the very best in his recovery, and he will always be welcome back at Kent Cricket. Once a Spitfire, always a Spitfire."

Dudgeon had originally intended on playing at Kent in 2024, eventually earning a deal this summer off the back of a recommendation from Joe Root - his Paarl Royals team-mate during this season's SA20 - which was subsequently passed onto the club via Zak Crawley.

"I'm absolutely gutted for my time at Kent to come to a close so quickly," Dudgeon said in a statement. "I've loved everyone at the club from the playing staff, coaching staff all the way to the members and supporters.

"I really hope to stay strong and fit as soon as possible, and when that time comes, hopefully I get the opportunity to represent this great club again in the future."