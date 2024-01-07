SA20: Pollard replaces injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town captain

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the upcoming season of the SA20 as he continues to recover from a back surgery. The ace legspinner was named in the Afghanistan squad on January 6 for the three-match T20I series in India, but is unlikely to play, according to a statement from his cricket board (ACB). Rashid had also missed Afghanistan's most recent T20I series in the UAE and the Big Bash League (BBL).
Kieron Pollard will captain MI Cape Town in Rashid's injury-enforced absence and will make his debut in the SA20. Pollard was also retained by MI Emirates for the ILT20 in 2024, but with its dates clashing with the SA20's, Nicholas Pooran will take over MI Emirates captaincy from Pollard. It remains to be seen whether Pollard will join MI Emirates for the last leg of the ILT20 in the UAE.
Pollard was recently in action for New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, where his side lost the final to Deccan Gladiators. Pooran, who is Pollard's CPL team-mate at Trinbago Knight Riders, had turned down his West Indies central contract in December 2023 to become a free agent. Pooran was unveiled as Durban's Super Giants' wildcard pick in September 2023, and is likely to play three matches in the SA20 before linking up with MI Emirates for the second season of the ILT20.