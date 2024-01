SA20: Pollard replaces injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town captain

Pollard was recently in action for New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, where his side lost the final to Deccan Gladiators. Pooran, who is Pollard's CPL team-mate at Trinbago Knight Riders, had turned down his West Indies central contract in December 2023 to become a free agent. Pooran was unveiled as Durban's Super Giants' wildcard pick in September 2023, and is likely to play three matches in the SA20 before linking up with MI Emirates for the second season of the ILT20.