Nicholas Pooran joins Durban Super Giants ahead of SA20 auction

This will be Pooran's first time playing the tournament and he will represent the same owners he plays for in the Indian Premier League. The 27-year old delivered a recent reminder of his capabilities with a 51-ball hundred at the Caribbean Premier League where his team, Trinbago Knight Riders, was part of the final. He was the highest scorer in the inaugural Major League Cricket tournament in the USA earlier this year, a performance that helped the team he was captaining, MI New York, win the title. In all, Pooran has 5861 T20 runs at a strike rate of 144 across a career that spans 292 matches and 10 years.