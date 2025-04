KKR bowl, Moeen and Gurbaz return

Ajinkya Rahane won the toss for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and elected to field on the chasing ground that Eden Gardens has been. Languishing at No. 7 on the table, in IPL 2025 , KKR rung in the changes. The former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter, Quinton de Kock, was dropped for the youngster from Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz . They reinforced their batting further after the 95 all out as Moeen Ali came in for Anrich Nortje. Rahane said he saw some dryness in the pitch, which he expected to help his bowlers.