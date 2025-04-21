Matches (23)
IPL (4)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
T20 QUAD (in Cyprus) (2)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
Merwais Nika (2)

KKR vs GT, 39th Match at Kolkata, IPL, Apr 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

39th Match (N), Eden Gardens, April 21, 2025, Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
VR Iyer
10 M • 224 Runs • 44.8 Avg • 169.69 SR
AM Rahane
7 M • 221 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 148.32 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 558 Runs • 62 Avg • 158.52 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 337 Runs • 37.44 Avg • 149.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 15.23 SR
Harshit Rana
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 14.3 SR
M Prasidh Krishna
7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 11.57 SR
Mohammed Siraj
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 15.42 SR
Squad
KKR
GT
Player
Role
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
Top order Batter
Venkatesh Iyer (vc)
Allrounder
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Vaibhav Arora 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Mayank Markande 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Manish Pandey 
Top order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 
Top order Batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ramandeep Singh 
Middle order Batter
Anukul Roy 
Allrounder
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Chetan Sakariya 
Bowler
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Luvnith Sisodia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Match details
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days21 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Prasidh the new leader on IPL 2025 Purple Cap table after Saturday double-header

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are moving up the Orange Cap ladder quickly, getting to three and four respectively after Saturday's games

Avesh Khan sticks to his guns and wins a Russian roulette of yorkers at the death

In a high-pressure situation, with every chance that the execution could go awry, he backed himself to nail yorker after inch perfect yorker

'I don't know what we did wrong' - Parag at a loss for words after RR botch another chase

"I blame myself, I probably should have finished it in the 19th over"

Boss Buttler and the art of ball hitting bat

The England and GT batter's power game stems from his supreme game awareness

Ice-man Avesh holds his nerves as LSG edge past RR in last-over classic

Needing to defend eight off the final over, Avesh nailed yorker after yorker to concede only six runs in the 20th over

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT752100.984
DC752100.589
PBKS752100.308
LSG853100.088
RCB74380.446
KKR73460.547
MI73460.239
RR8264-0.633
SRH7254-1.217
CSK7254-1.276
Full Table