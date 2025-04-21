Matches (23)
KKR vs GT, 39th Match at Kolkata, IPL, Apr 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
39th Match (N), Eden Gardens, April 21, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KKR
L
W
L
W
L
GT
W
W
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KKR10 M • 224 Runs • 44.8 Avg • 169.69 SR
KKR7 M • 221 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 148.32 SR
10 M • 558 Runs • 62 Avg • 158.52 SR
10 M • 337 Runs • 37.44 Avg • 149.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 15.23 SR
KKR9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 14.3 SR
7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 11.57 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 15.42 SR
Squad
KKR
GT
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|21 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
IPL News
Prasidh the new leader on IPL 2025 Purple Cap table after Saturday double-header
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are moving up the Orange Cap ladder quickly, getting to three and four respectively after Saturday's games
Avesh Khan sticks to his guns and wins a Russian roulette of yorkers at the death
In a high-pressure situation, with every chance that the execution could go awry, he backed himself to nail yorker after inch perfect yorker
'I don't know what we did wrong' - Parag at a loss for words after RR botch another chase
"I blame myself, I probably should have finished it in the 19th over"
Boss Buttler and the art of ball hitting bat
The England and GT batter's power game stems from his supreme game awareness