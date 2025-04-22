Rahane rounds on KKR batters, Bravo says they've 'lost confidence'

After KKR elected to bowl, Gujarat Titans (GT) notched up 198 for 3. In reply, KKR were blown away, succumbing to a 39-run loss after finishing on 159 for 8.

"I thought 199 was chasable, I thought we came back into the game really well with the ball," Rahane told the host broadcaster after the game. "When you are chasing 199, you expect a good opening start with the batters, that's what we are struggling [with] throughout this tournament. We bowled really well, we faltered with the batting, but we need to learn as quickly as possible and then keep going."

Bravo echoed those words in the press conference when responding to a question about Andre Russell 's returns ( 55 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 119.56) in IPL 2025 . "We as a team, didn't bat properly. That's just the reality. Russell isn't the only one struggling right now. We need to keep the players mentally focused but IPL is that kind of tournament that when you don't start well, batsmen go into a period where they've lost confidence. That's what's happening at the moment."

"When Russell walks in to bat every time, the run rate is at 14-15. The work needs to be done at the top so that he has a chance to finish the game like he's accustomed to at KKR. He's been out to legspinners a few times but that's not a concern. We just need to bat better so he can finish games."

KKR's issues start right at the top. In eight games, none of their three opening partnerships have clicked regularly. Monday's new pair in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine also lasted only five balls. Their openers have the worst batting average this season (19.00) and Rahane said that was one area they've been lagging behind in.

"When you are chasing a big target, you expect a good start with your opening batters; that's what we are looking to get better as a batting unit," he said. "No complaints with our bowlers, I thought bowlers are doing a really good job. Game by game, they are improving a lot.

"We know these conditions really well, [but] we need to bat properly, we need to bat well in the middle overs, that's what we are struggling [with] as a batting unit."

"We tried to create a left-right combination, we are a team that is blessed with quality left and right handers in our top order. So we tried to use that to the best of our ability, especially against a team of quality spinners. Unfortunately, Angkrish had to keep slipping down the order," Bravo said. "When you're chasing 200, you're trying to maximise as much as possible and try to get in the guys who have the ability to really hit the ball in the middle.

"But again, our batters are low on confidence. Normally, runs bring confidence, form brings confidence and now it's time to be honest. The batters don't have confidence at the moment, but the guys are preparing and practicing. They are not sitting back and missing practice. We cannot fault their effort, it's just not working out at the moment."

Rahane backed his team to come good in the next few games. "This format is always about being brave, whatever has happened in the past, you cannot think too much about it. You need to learn from your mistakes," he said.