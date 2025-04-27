Anil Kumble wants misfiring KKR to move Venkatesh Iyer 'right up the order'

With just seven points from nine games, KKR are in must-win territory if they are to make the playoffs.

"It's not like they have won two games and now need five in a row or things like that. So I'm not sure [about their chances]," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show. "They made - what? - two changes [for the PBKS game]? Chetan Sakariya played his first game. Rovman made his debut for KKR. So obviously they have to stick to that [XI for the next game]. Although Chetan did bowl his overs [3-0-39-0], Rovman [didn't bat]. They will have to continue with that in the next game.

That "something" probably needs to come from the bat.

"Can't say we are happy or sad, it's unfortunate the match didn't happen," Vaibhav Arora , the KKR opening bowler, said at the press conference after the game. "If it had, we would have wanted two points and then hoped to take that momentum into the remaining games. But yeah, it's better to get one point than nothing. It could be that the one point we got today helps us get into the playoffs . But we have to win the remaining games and hope we get through.

"[Our] bowling has been all right, Harshit [Rana] and I are taking wickets, but we are lacking a bit with the bat. We had made a couple of changes today in the hope that it gets better. That's what we need to do, bat better."

For Kumble, the big change KKR need to consider is pushing Venkatesh Iyer to the top of the order. In KKR's IPL 2024 win, Venkatesh had a powerplay strike rate of 220. This season, he has been batting down at No. 4 or 5, has had just six innings, and has scored 135 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 139.17. The 60 in 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been his only real performance of substance.

"They had an opportunity in this game to move Venky right up the order [in this game]. Open the batting with Sunil Narine and then bring in an Indian wicketkeeper," Kumble said. "Anyway, they were looking to drop Ramandeep - okay, fine, get [Luvnith] Sisodia in, he's not a bad player, he can keep wicket. And bring [Anrich] Nortje . Because Nortje can play instead of Chetan Sakariya.

"[Venkatesh] needs that pace on the ball. You have six overs, the powerplay, it's where he can play his natural game, hit over the top. He's done it in the past, that's how he got KKR back into the playoffs when they were down and out in Dubai."