Can KKR find a way out of their middle-order mess?

Still, it would be unfair to pin the blame solely on the middle order. Their success last year was built on strong foundations laid by the openers. In IPL 2024, the Phil Salt-Sunil Narine combo had the third-highest aggregate among opening pairs, and averaged 46.58. Salt has moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season, and Quinton de Kock has struggled to replicate his success alongside Narine: their average opening stand this year is 18.16. KKR dropped de Kock in their last match against GT, only for his replacement Rahmanullah Gurbaz to begin his season with a first-over dismissal.

It's no surprise, then, that KKR have the worst powerplay dot-ball percentage of all teams in IPL 2025 (49.82).

It's a domino effect: the same middle order that once thrived on momentum now finds itself forced into damage control. Other teams with struggling middle orders such as Lucknow Super Giants (average of 22.24 from Nos. 4 to 8) and PBKS (25.47) have top-order runs to fall back on, which has kept them in contention for the playoffs.

Following the defeat to GT, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane pointed to the need for batters to be "brave" with their intent despite the form slump. Ahead of Saturday's home game against PBKS, Moeen Ali echoed that sentiment, but framed it differently. According to Moeen, the key lies in a shift in mindset, with the batters needing to almost trick themselves into confidence.

Andre Russell has scored just 55 runs in six innings this season, at an average of 9.16 • AFP/Getty Images

"It's about having the mindset where you kind of fool yourself into thinking you're playing well and just go all out," Moeen told reporters. "We need to go out there, express ourselves, and just have a bit more fun. Sometimes from the outside, it seems the pressure is too much on players, but it's about taking that off and showing your skills."

Moeen remains optimistic about the line-up's potential. "The real strength is we have guys who can go ultra-aggressive like Sunil Narine, and also classical players like Ajinkya, who's in red-hot form. Angkrish [Raghuvanshi] is doing brilliantly, and then there's Venky [Venkatesh Iyer], Rinku, myself, Russell. Everything is there. We genuinely have one of the stronger batting line-ups in the competition. Some players like Angkrish and Ajinkya have done well, but as a unit, we haven't clicked. It's just a matter of turning it around."

It won't be easy, though. Bravo admitted, after the 39-run defeat against GT, that the KKR batters were just "out of confidence." And KKR also have scars from their previous capitulation to 95 all out against PBKS. Three of Yuzvendra Chahal's five best IPL performances have come against KKR , all since IPL 2022, and Venkatesh has been out three times in 18 balls against Marco Jansen.