Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
KKR vs PBKS, 44th Match at Kolkata, IPL, Apr 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
44th Match (N), Eden Gardens, April 26, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
KKR Win & Bat
PBKS Win & Bat
KKR Win & Bowl
PBKS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KKR
W
L
W
L
L
PBKS
W
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KKR8 M • 271 Runs • 38.71 Avg • 146.48 SR
KKR10 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 157.61 SR
PBKS10 M • 286 Runs • 28.6 Avg • 165.31 SR
PBKS8 M • 263 Runs • 43.83 Avg • 185.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KKR10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 15 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 17.07 SR
PBKS10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 15.85 SR
PBKS9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 16.36 SR
Squad
KKR
PBKS
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|26 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
How's the Josh? Too good
With RR needing 18 from 12 balls, Hazlewood conceded only one in the penultimate over and also took two wickets
Kohli: 'Applied ourselves well after three average games at home'
After they won their first home game of IPL 2025, Kohli felt RCB were finally getting to grips with their batting template at the Chinnaswamy
Parag: We didn't show enough intent against the spinners
RCB's spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma leaked 31 runs each in their spell of four overs
Kohli and Hazlewood break RCB's home duck as RR botch another chase
An unhittable 19th over from Hazlewood yanked a third successive match away from RR's grasp