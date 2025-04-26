Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)

KKR vs PBKS, 44th Match at Kolkata, IPL, Apr 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

44th Match (N), Eden Gardens, April 26, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
KKR Win & Bat
PBKS Win & Bat
KKR Win & Bowl
PBKS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AM Rahane
8 M • 271 Runs • 38.71 Avg • 146.48 SR
VR Iyer
10 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 157.61 SR
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 286 Runs • 28.6 Avg • 165.31 SR
SS Iyer
8 M • 263 Runs • 43.83 Avg • 185.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Harshit Rana
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 15 SR
CV Varun
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 17.07 SR
Arshdeep Singh
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 15.85 SR
YS Chahal
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 16.36 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KKR
PBKS
Player
Role
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
Top order Batter
Venkatesh Iyer (vc)
Allrounder
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Vaibhav Arora 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Mayank Markande 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Manish Pandey 
Top order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 
Top order Batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ramandeep Singh 
Middle order Batter
Anukul Roy 
Allrounder
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Chetan Sakariya 
Bowler
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Luvnith Sisodia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Match details
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days26 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

How's the Josh? Too good

With RR needing 18 from 12 balls, Hazlewood conceded only one in the penultimate over and also took two wickets

How's the Josh? Too good

Kohli: 'Applied ourselves well after three average games at home'

After they won their first home game of IPL 2025, Kohli felt RCB were finally getting to grips with their batting template at the Chinnaswamy

Kohli: 'Applied ourselves well after three average games at home'

Parag: We didn't show enough intent against the spinners

RCB's spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma leaked 31 runs each in their spell of four overs

Parag: We didn't show enough intent against the spinners

Kohli and Hazlewood break RCB's home duck as RR botch another chase

An unhittable 19th over from Hazlewood yanked a third successive match away from RR's grasp

Kohli and Hazlewood break RCB's home duck as RR botch another chase

Jadeja's spin struggles reflect CSK muddle

He's scored only 51 runs off 58 balls of spin this season, allowing opposition teams to effectively shut him and CSK out

Jadeja's spin struggles reflect CSK muddle
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT862121.104
DC862120.657
RCB963120.482
MI954100.673
PBKS853100.177
LSG95410-0.054
KKR83560.212
RR9274-0.625
SRH8264-1.361
CSK8264-1.392
Full Table