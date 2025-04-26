Live report - KKR and PBKS turn their eyes towards playoff push

Live
Live report - KKR and PBKS turn their eyes towards playoff pushBy Sidharth Monga
KKR's ghosts of heroes past
It is never possible to retain everyone, but KKR have let two big ones slip through their fingers in the recent years. First it was Shubman Gill, then Shreyas Iyer, the latter after he had led them to a title. Given how much they bid on Venkatesh Iyer, these don't seem to be money decisions either.
Already Gill and Shreyas have hurt KKR this year. Gill was Payer of the Match when GT beat PBKS, and Shreyas led a ferocious defence of 111. Shreyas once again comes up against KKR of whom he would have expected more love after the championship.
1
Watch out for some records
In the last two matches between these two teams, Punjab Kings have registered both the highest successful chase and the lowest successful defence in the history of the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders will want one back over PBKS, more so because they can't afford any more slip-ups if they are to keep their title defence alive.
Position on the points table
PBKS: 5 wins in 8 matches, joint-fourth but with a game in hand
KKR: 3 wins in 8 matches, joint-seventh but with a game in hand
KKR: 3 wins in 8 matches, joint-seventh but with a game in hand
So this game is quite important for PBKS as well as they are involved in a slugfest in the middle of the table right now. Let the records tumble.
1
1