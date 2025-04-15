Matches (23)
PBKS vs KKR, 31st Match at Mohali, IPL, Apr 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
31st Match (N), Mullanpur, April 15, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PBKS
W
W
L
W
L
KKR
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 153.25 SR
PBKS5 M • 250 Runs • 83.33 Avg • 208.33 SR
KKR10 M • 259 Runs • 51.8 Avg • 173.82 SR
KKR6 M • 204 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 154.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 14 Wkts • 10.08 Econ • 16.71 SR
PBKS5 M • 7 Wkts • 9.28 Econ • 12.28 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.03 Econ • 15.23 SR
KKR9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.48 Econ • 15.5 SR
Squad
PBKS
KKR
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|15 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
