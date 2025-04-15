Matches (23)
PBKS vs KKR, 31st Match at Mohali, IPL, Apr 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

31st Match (N), Mullanpur, April 15, 2025, Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 153.25 SR
SS Iyer
5 M • 250 Runs • 83.33 Avg • 208.33 SR
VR Iyer
10 M • 259 Runs • 51.8 Avg • 173.82 SR
AM Rahane
6 M • 204 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 154.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Arshdeep Singh
10 M • 14 Wkts • 10.08 Econ • 16.71 SR
LH Ferguson
5 M • 7 Wkts • 9.28 Econ • 12.28 SR
CV Varun
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.03 Econ • 15.23 SR
Harshit Rana
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.48 Econ • 15.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PBKS
KKR
Player
Role
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Top order Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Priyansh Arya 
Opening Batter
Pyla Avinash 
Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal 
Bowler
Praveen Dubey 
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Harnoor Singh 
Batter
Harpreet Brar 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Musheer Khan 
Allrounder
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kuldeep Sen 
Bowler
Shashank Singh 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Vishnu Vinod 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
Bowler
Nehal Wadhera 
Top order Batter
Yash Thakur 
Bowler
Match details
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days15 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT64281.081
DC54180.899
RCB64280.672
LSG64280.162
KKR63360.803
PBKS53260.065
MI62440.104
RR6244-0.838
SRH6244-1.245
CSK6152-1.554
