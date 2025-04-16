Stats - PBKS pull off lowest total defence in the IPL

95 KKR's total is the joint-lowest by any team in the IPL to feature a fifty-plus run stand. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 55 for the third wicket. In 2009, KKR got bowled out for 95 runs against MI despite a 54-run stand between Brad Hodge and Sourav Ganguly for the third wicket.

97.94 KKR's win probability as per ESPNcricinfo's forecast at the end of the ninth over of the chase, when the strategic time-out was taken. They needed 41 runs in eleven overs with seven wickets in hand, but lost all those, adding only 24 more.