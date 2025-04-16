Stats - PBKS pull off lowest total defence in the IPL
All the stats and records from Punjab Kings' superb win against Kolkata Knight Riders
111 Punjab Kings' (PBKS) total against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday is the lowest successfully defended by any team in the IPL. The previous lowest was 116 for 9 by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) during the 2009 edition in Durban (excluding shortened matches).
In the previous fixture between these two teams in 2024, PBKS chased down 262 against KKR at Eden Gardens, the highest successful target chase in the IPL.
5 Number of IPL matches where both teams got bowled out, including the PBKS-KKR match in Mullanpur. Two of the previous four such games also featured KKR, but they ended up on the winning side both times.
95 KKR's total in the chase is their joint-third lowest in the IPL, and the first time they got bowled out under 100 since 2009. It is also the third-lowest total in IPL by any team against PBKS and the lowest since 2017.
95 KKR's total is the joint-lowest by any team in the IPL to feature a fifty-plus run stand. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 55 for the third wicket. In 2009, KKR got bowled out for 95 runs against MI despite a 54-run stand between Brad Hodge and Sourav Ganguly for the third wicket.
97.94 KKR's win probability as per ESPNcricinfo's forecast at the end of the ninth over of the chase, when the strategic time-out was taken. They needed 41 runs in eleven overs with seven wickets in hand, but lost all those, adding only 24 more.
8 Four-plus wicket hauls for Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL, joint-most by any bowler, alongside Sunil Narine.
Three of those eight by Chahal have come against KKR, including a five-wicket haul. Narine also has three four-plus wicket hauls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
2-12 Win-loss record of PBKS in home matches across the previous two seasons - winning one match each in 2023 and 2024. They have won two games at home in IPL 2025 out of the three.
36 Wickets for Narine in the IPL against PBKS, the most by any bowler against an opponent, going past Umesh Yadav's tally of 35 scalps, also against PBKS.
15.3 Overs PBKS batted on Tuesday are the fewest by any team in the IPL after electing to bat first (excluding shortened matches). The previous fewest was 17.2 overs by Pune Warriors against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2011 edition.
KKR's chase on Tuesday didn't last long - they got bowled out in only 15.1 overs. There have been only two men's T20 matches previously, where both teams got all out in 16 or fewer overs.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo