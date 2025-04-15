Live report - KKR, PBKS aim to escape mid-table scrum

Nortje in purple, a first • NurPhoto via Getty Images

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first against his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mullanpur. Both the matches in Mullanpur this IPL so far have featured 200-plus targets and successful defences. Iyer said he made the decision despite the dew because of the trend of teams batting first winning.

There were caps handed out in both sides. Anrich Nortje made his KKR debut as he replaced Moeen Ali. It was clear KKR wanted to go express pace against a side whose Indian batters have been doing well.

In the absence of the injured Lockie Ferguson, PBKS handed out a debut to Xavier Barlett, the Australia fast bowler, who can bat a little lower down the order. They also beefed up their batting with the introduction of Josh Inglis to go with their India-heavy batting. Marcus Stoinis was left out.

PBKS were likely to bring in Yash Thakur when bowling in the second innings. KKR had Angkrish Raghuvanshi as the extra batter among their substitutes.

This was expected to be an emotional match for Shreyas, who led KKR to the title last year, but wasn’t retained by the team, who were left scrambling for a captain by the end of the auction.

Punjab Kings 1 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 2 Priyansh Arya, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt.), 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Nehal Wadhera, 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Xavier Barlett, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Arshdeep Singh

PBKS substitutes V Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Pravin Dubey

Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Ajinkya Rahane (capt.), 4 Rinku Singh, 5 Venkatesh Iyer, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Anrich Nortje, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Vaibhav Arora, 11 Varun Chakravarthy