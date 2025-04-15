Live report - KKR, PBKS aim to escape mid-table scrum

Live
Live report - KKR, PBKS aim to escape mid-table scrumBy Sidharth Monga
Shreyas gone for duck
Good field placement in that KKR have a deep point instead of deep third, but this is still a beat of a freak wicket This, the second ball Shreyas faces, is short, and it is wide, and he gets stuck into this aerial cut, possibly not aware of the field placement. However, it takes a special catch from Ramandeep Singh running in and diving forward to complete the dismissal. Raman gets more than just an assist in this. It's 39 for 2 in 3.4.
Six and out
Priyansh Arya welcomes Harshit Rana to the bowling crease by picking a slower ball and hitting a sumptuous six over mid-off. Rana then comes back with. quicker ball, at 141ks, at his hip, and Arya ends up playing a nothing flick. This length could have been pulled or punched, but he ends up flicking it square on the leg side, only to be caught at the boundary. It's 39 for 2 in 3.2 overs.
PBKS up and running
The openers have now sized up the medium-pace of Vaibhav Arora, and have punished him in his second over. First Prabh ramped him, flicked and charged gim for fours. Then Arya walked at him and pulled him over mid-on. PBKS 33 for 0 in three overs.
High pace, high intent
Anrich Nortje takes the second over, and immediately starts nudging 150ks. The first ball was 148.6. There was a legcutter at 127.8. These balls cramped Prabhsimran Singh, who took one off three.
Then Nortje bowled at 149.2, and Priyansh Arya nonchalantly cover-drove him over extra cover four four. Nortje then shortened the length, and was pulled over mid-on. PBKS 13 for 0 in two overs.
First contest
Big left-to-right swing of Vaibhav Arora against a power-packed top order. Also I feel Anrich Nortje might open and be asked to go hard. Here we go
Head-to-head
21 Number of matches, out of 33, that KKR have won against PBKS. Since 2020, though, it's 4-4
PBKS bat first, Nortje makes KKR debut
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first against his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mullanpur. Both the matches in Mullanpur this IPL so far have featured 200-plus targets and successful defences. Iyer said he made the decision despite the dew because of the trend of teams batting first winning.
There were caps handed out in both sides. Anrich Nortje made his KKR debut as he replaced Moeen Ali. It was clear KKR wanted to go express pace against a side whose Indian batters have been doing well.
In the absence of the injured Lockie Ferguson, PBKS handed out a debut to Xavier Barlett, the Australia fast bowler, who can bat a little lower down the order. They also beefed up their batting with the introduction of Josh Inglis to go with their India-heavy batting. Marcus Stoinis was left out.
PBKS were likely to bring in Yash Thakur when bowling in the second innings. KKR had Angkrish Raghuvanshi as the extra batter among their substitutes.
This was expected to be an emotional match for Shreyas, who led KKR to the title last year, but wasn’t retained by the team, who were left scrambling for a captain by the end of the auction.
Punjab Kings 1 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 2 Priyansh Arya, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt.), 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Nehal Wadhera, 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Xavier Barlett, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Arshdeep Singh
PBKS substitutes V Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Pravin Dubey
Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Ajinkya Rahane (capt.), 4 Rinku Singh, 5 Venkatesh Iyer, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Anrich Nortje, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Vaibhav Arora, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
KKR substitutes Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia
Conditions
A big square boundary of 70m on one side, and just 61m on the other. Simon Katich says it is a "wonderful" pitch. It is rock hard, he says. He expects runs and runs out in Mullanpur. Toss coming up shortly. We will soon find out who replaces the injured Lockie Ferguson.
Are KKR not making optimum use of Dre Russ?
Ramandeep, a Knight
We have spoken a lot about Shreyas coming up against what probably should have been his team. Ramandeep Singh is a Punjab player playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, something he says has changed everything for him.
Read this interview of Ramamndeep with Shashank Kishore.
"It's a confidence booster to be retained. Prior to the auction, a lot of teams told me 'don't get retained, we'll pick you, we're ready to go up to 9-10 crore'. But loyalty matters a lot to me. KKR gave me a platform when I needed it the most. I remember around the time retentions were to be decided, Venky [Mysore, KKR chief executive] sir called and said, 'you're in our retention plans, what are you thinking? It's eventually your call - if you were to get into the auction, we'll try and RTM'. But I told him I'm happy to get retained. Once you're in the auction, there's no guarantee you'll be in the same team, and I didn't want to leave KKR. For me, a few crores less didn't make a difference. I wanted to respect their word."
This year vs 2024
Shreyas Iyer vs KKR
He led them to the IPL title last year, but KKR let him go. Who knows how Shreyas Iyer feels about it? Surely fans will have eyes peeled on Shreyas for signs of emotion as he comes up against his former team at his new home, Mullanpur.
Both games at MYSICS in Mullanpur so far have featured 200-plus targets and successful defences. So al set for an explosive contest. Welcome to the Live Report will all the colour, analysis and updates. Let's go.
