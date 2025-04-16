Chahal gets into his element, and into the game, in typical style

Yuzvendra Chahal just couldn't catch a break. After being bought for INR 18 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, he hadn't completed his quota in three of his first five games. He could've been sidelined by a shoulder injury but recovered in time to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His team wasn't able to get him into the game and that threatened to be the case again on Tuesday.

KKR had rolled the hosts for 111 and were in control of the chase in the seventh over. They needed 52 in 13 overs with eight wickets in hand when Chahal was introduced.

The pitch in Mullanpur was far from a minefield. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy had picked up four wickets in the first innings, but they were getting turn in a way mystery spinners do - with quicker speeds and shorter lengths while keeping the stumps in play.

Chahal didn't have that luxury, he is more the old-school legspinner who looks to deceive batters both in the air and off the pitch. That hadn't worked so far this tournament. But it did in this case. He started his spell with a legbreak to Ajinkya Rahane which got a bit of turn, which signalled to both the bowler and his captain Shreyas Iyer, that they were in the game.

"When I bowled my first ball, it turned", Chahal said. "Then Shreyas said we needed a slip because we couldn't let go of even a single chance, there was no point bringing in a slip after a ball went for four through there. We had to attack, because we had few runs to work with, and we knew that we could win only by picking up wickets."

The first googly he bowled beat Rahane on the sweep and trapped him lbw. Chahal was lucky to have that wicket as KKR didn't review and ball-tracking showed that the impact was outside off stump. More importantly, Chahal's methods not only suited the conditions but also the situation.

He didn't need to bowl magic balls, instead he had to make the batters generate pace with their shots especially if they were looking for boundaries. On a day where a lot of the wickets fell not because of good balls but batters trying to manufacture shots as a marker of initiative and, in KKR's case, to coast home, Chahal's advantage amplified.

Yuzvendra Chahal returned to form in grand style • Getty Images

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was well set at 37 off 27 balls, made room and tried to go inside out over cover but the ball dipped on him and landed slightly shorter than what he would have hoped for. It meant that he had to reach further away and couldn't open the face of the bat to control the direction in which the ball went.

"I was varying my pace," Chahal said. "If the opposition's batters wanted to hit sixes, they had to put in effort to do it."

In the games against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, he bowled short in his first over and went for boundaries. It meant that on top of not being able to get into the game early, he couldn't settle into his spells. The same thing could have happened against Raghuvanshi. Instead, Chahal had two wickets in seven legal balls.

KKR were four down and PBKS had a sniff, but it was only a sniff, so Chahal had to mix attack with defence. He mixed his pace against Rinku Singh to avoid being lined up. Four balls were at the stumps, the last one was floated teasingly wide. Rinku danced down and wasn't to the pitch of the ball, so he kicked the ball away towards cover.

The next over though, Rinku didn't have a second line of defence. He was lured onto the front foot, reaching out and realising halfway through that the ball had drifted in. His bat-face closed ever so slightly but it wasn't enough to avoid being beaten on the inside edge and stumped.

Chahal and PBKS rode the chaotic wave when Ramandeep Singh paddled his ball that lobbed to Shreyas behind the wicket, but the roll of the dice did not work against Andre Russell. There were two sixes and a four but five of the six balls were slow, and when he missed his length, it was on the fuller side.