Rahane: I take the blame for the loss, I played the wrong shot

A visibly dejected Ajinkya Rahane , Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, took the blame for his side failing to chase down 112 in Mullanpur against Punjab Kings (PBKS), saying it was "a collective failure of the batting unit." After KKR were skittled out for 95 in 15.1 overs, Rahane said that his batters were pretty reckless with their shots in going after a target which was "pretty chasable".

That Rahane was hurting could be clearly seen when he spoke to the host broadcasters. The usually unflappable KKR captain even mentioned that he needed to "keep myself really calm" before talking to his team-mates about the 16-run loss.

"Nothing to expect. You all saw what happened there. Pretty disappointed with the effort," Rahane said after the match. "I'll take the blame. As the captain of the team, I played the wrong shot even though it was missing. But again, it started from there.

"We batted really badly as a batting unit, and we take full responsibility as a batting unit. I thought bowlers did really well on the surface restricting a strong Punjab batting lineup to 111."

"It's not like Punjab bowled very well. I think we played bad cricket as a batting unit," he later said at the post-match press conference. "I take this responsibility as a captain that we couldn't chase this down. But individually, I'm sure, all the players, especially the batters, will think about their own game and improve in the upcoming matches."

KKR lost two early wickets in the 112 chase but Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi steadied the ship with a 55-run third-wicket stand. Raghuvanshi counterattacked, scoring 37 off 28 balls and at that point, the chase seemed straightforward. But, the game changed with Rahane's wicket when Chahal pinned him in front of the stumps. He walked back without opting for the review. A replay later revealed he would have been saved on impact.

"As a batter, I thought that I could save the review for later It shouldn't happen that I take a review and lose it, then we are only left with one review," Rahane said. "The communication between the two batsmen wasn't that clear. If someone clearly tells you that the impact can be out or it can miss, you take a review as a batter.

"But generally, the batsmen in front of you, you think about what they say. The communication wasn't that clear. Maybe it could be the umpire's call, maybe it could be hitting. That's why I didn't take a review. But again, no complaints. Apart from that, also were pretty bad as a batting unit. And that was the reason we lost today."

The wicket brought PBKS back into the game big time. Yuzvendra Chahal ran through the KKR middle order with 4 for 28 as the visitors lost their last seven wickets for 23 runs. Rahane said the Mullanpur surface wasn't easy to bat, but accepted that 112 should have been chased down.

"See, as an individual, you still have to be confident, be positive," Rahane said. "Let the ball come and then just take your chances, keep the intent going, but look to play cricketing shots. But I thought on this wicket, the sweep was pretty hard to play.

"So again, you got to be really positive, keep that intent going. But we were a little reckless and we should take full responsibility as a batting unit."

Rahane was also adamant in stating that the KKR batters were not complacent in going for the target nor did they take things for granted. However, he did suggest that the batters lacked the "game awareness" needed at the time.

"All the boys, all the players, they're confident. They're confident enough," he said. "They are pretty experienced enough to handle all the situations. I wouldn't say we were complacent or we were overconfident. It's always about... we didn't bat well.

"That's the truth and the honest answer. It's not only about being complacent or taking things for granted. I don't think we are doing that. Yes, we didn't bat well. We didn't have that game awareness, what the situation demanded on that wicket. When we lost those 3-4 wickets, it was only about taking your time. Even singles. That was important.

"It was not a flat wicket. There was something for the bowlers. We had to grind it out. T20, personally, I believe it's not only about hitting sixes. Though we are seeing at this moment, most of the players are going for big shots, they want to look good on the field while batting. It's not about that. It's all about reading the situation well. Having that game awareness as a batter, as an individual and then take the game forward. That's what I thought we lacked today."

What was Rahane planning to say to his team-mates after a heartbreaking loss like this? "At the moment, there are too many things going in my head," he said. "It is still early. As you all saw, pretty disappointed. It was an easy chase for us. We fought it out as a batting unit. Let's see, when I go upstairs, I need to keep myself really calm and then think about what to talk to the boys.