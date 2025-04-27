Prabhsimran and Arya ensure Punjab Kings' gambit at the top pays off

Two internationally uncapped Indians walking out to open an IPL innings is usually a sight reserved for emergencies - injuries, loss of form, or last-minute reshuffles. In IPL 2025 , where expectations and pressure are at their zenith, no team dared to begin their campaign with two uncapped openers. No team, except Punjab Kings (PBKS). Under Ricky Ponting 's watch, it's no contingency plan, but their statement of intent. PBKS placed their trust in Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya to kickstart their batting and the results are there for everyone to see.

In their ninth outing together on Saturday, the pair hammered 120 runs in just 11.5 overs in the washed out game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), setting the platform for a big total. Although PBKS' innings lost some momentum towards the end to finish at 201 for 4, the openers had already delivered another emphatic performance.

This was their highest stand yet, and while it carried their trademark boldness, it also revealed a growing maturity. Arya, typically aggressive from ball one, showed restraint up top, refusing to go aerial in the first four overs against the KKR pace bowlers. Prabhsimran, too, curbed his instincts early, allowing Arya to set the tempo with his drives through the off side. The openers had a clear plan to absorb the early pressure and then launch. Their attacking shot percentage in the first 10 overs, typically around 48.99%, dropped to just 38.33% on Saturday. Against spin, the discipline was even sharper: only four attacking shots across the first 24 balls.

But when the moment came, they shifted gears. Their fearless use of the reverse sweep and switch hit, especially Prabhsimran's, showed the readiness to take risks when the opportunity arose. By the time their stand ended, their average partnership run rate stood at 10.69 - second only to Travishek (10.89) this season among pairs that have faced more than 50 balls together.

Arya did most of his early damage against pace, smashing 50 off just 20 balls, while playing more conservatively against spin (19 off 15). His best shots were classic drives between mid-off and point. Prabhsimran, in contrast, was 34 off 32 at one stage before exploding. Over his next 16 balls he plundered 49 runs, particularly targeting the KKR spinners. His confident use of the switch hit helped him smash 41 off 22 balls against spin and dismantle Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy after both produced tidy starts to their spells. The PBKS openers complemented each other beautifully, not relying on brute force for a change. Arya finished with 69 in 35 balls, while Prabhsimran piled up 83 in 49.

"The wicket tonight was slow and Ricky sir told us that we can rotate strikes after the first six overs and go deep this time," Arya told the broadcaster after the innings. "His backing and positive words have given me confidence."

Anil Kumble, on ESPNcricinfo's show TimeOut, praised Arya's timing in particular. "The way Priyansh was hitting the ball, it was just pinging off the bat. It seemed like he was tapping it, but the fielders were just left looking at each other," he said.

While Arya has been fast-tracked for his audacity and unpredictability against unfamiliar attacks, Prabhsimran has had to bide his time to finally make a mark.

Picked up by PBKS as a 18-year-old under Mike Hesson in 2019, Prabhsimran has survived multiple regime changes - from Hesson to Kumble (2020-22) to Trevor Bayliss (2023-24), and now Ponting - convincing each coach to retain him even as auctions offered the temptation to look elsewhere. Having played just six IPL games between 2019 and 2022 as an understudy to Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, it was only during IPL 2023 that Prabhsimran finally got his chance. Once he did, he produced two solid seasons: 358 runs in 2023 and 334 runs in 2024. Add the 292 runs this season with a strike rate (168.78) he has never had in an IPL season before, and he is now among the top five openers when it comes to the best strike rate across the last three IPL seasons

"When Prabh gets bogged down, he looks to go after the bowling, step out and go down, but tonight he didn't do any of that," Kumble, also his former coach at PBKS, said. "He's always had the potential. When I was there, I thought he is someone I should play because he was so good in the open nets.

"And he's done well in domestic cricket, too. It's not just the IPL; he's been consistent for Punjab [in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy] as well, and being with one IPL team consistently has helped him."

The Prabhsimran-Arya partnership has also ensured PBKS are serious contenders for the playoffs this season . Not much has come off the bats of Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell or Marcus Stoinis, and Shreyas Iyer's home form has been woeful, averaging just 6.25 in four innings. Coming into this game, their middle order (Nos. 4 to 7) had the third-poorest batting average in IPL 2025, and on Saturday their Nos. 3 to 6 contributed only 46 off 37 balls. Despite being among the two least experienced batters in the top six, it's been the openers who have been holding fort and setting up games.