Arya and Prabhsimran propel PBKS to 201 against KKR

Arya, in particular, was clever in his targeting of the bowlers. He took 50 off 20 balls off pace, and just 19 off 15 balls of spin. Prabhsimran took the spinners on, taking 41 off 22 balls bowled by them. Both openers were measured in the first couple of overs, getting used to the pace in the pitch, before targeting the fast bowlers. Arya preferred timing - his first four fours were driven between mid-off and cover - and Prabshimran struggled early, getting to only 34 off 32 at one point.