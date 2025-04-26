Matches (16)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)
News

Arya and Prabhsimran propel PBKS to 201 against KKR

The two opening batters did quite well on an Eden Gardens pitch that was slow and gripping

ESPNcricinfo staff
26-Apr-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Prabhsimran Singh took Varun Chakravarthy for 19 runs in an over, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata, IPL 2025, April 26, 2025

Prabhsimran Singh took Varun Chakravarthy for 19 runs in an over  •  BCCI

Punjab Kings 201 for 4 (Prabhsimran 83, Arya 69, Arora 2-34) vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh scored half-centuries to take Punjab Kings to 201 on a pitch that almost everyone said was "very, very slow". They were almost obsessed with not over-hitting, holding their shape and relying more on their timing, adding 120 for the first wicket, PBKS' only century stand this IPL. Arya scored 69 off 35, Prabhsimran 83 off 49, and even though the last six overs produced only 42, PBKS were confident they had scored an above-par total.
On the slow track with grip available for those bowling into the pitch, PBKS took 74 off the eight overs of spin between Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. Even Harshit Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders' slower-ball specialist, was allowed to bowl only two overs for 27 runs.
Arya, in particular, was clever in his targeting of the bowlers. He took 50 off 20 balls off pace, and just 19 off 15 balls of spin. Prabhsimran took the spinners on, taking 41 off 22 balls bowled by them. Both openers were measured in the first couple of overs, getting used to the pace in the pitch, before targeting the fast bowlers. Arya preferred timing - his first four fours were driven between mid-off and cover - and Prabshimran struggled early, getting to only 34 off 32 at one point.
With an audacious switch-hit six off Narine, Prabhsimran turned his innings around, in the process consigning Narine to a 22-run over. His worst has been 23 in all T20 cricket. Prabhsimran scored 49 off the last 17 balls he faced; Shreyas Iyer managed only five in a 40-run stand with him.
That the death overs were not easy to hit will only encourage PBKS. Andre Russell managed reverse-swing, Narine and Varun conceded just 13 in their final overs, and Vaibhav Arora drew purchase when he bowled slower balls. KKR were left hoping for heavy dew.
Priyansh AryaPrabhsimran SinghPunjab KingsKolkata Knight RidersPBKS vs KKRIndian Premier League

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback