That means all of Virat Kohli (No. 2 with 392 runs), Nicholas Pooran (No. 3 with 377 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (No. 4 with 373 runs), Mitchell Marsh (No. 7 with 344 runs), Aiden Markram (No. 8 with 326 runs) and KL Rahul (No. 10 with 323 runs) will be in action. Good hands by a couple of them and/or failures for one or two players could throw the Orange Cap table into a tizzy. And when B Sai Sudharsan , the table-topper, plays for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, he will know if he still has the cap or has to earn it back.