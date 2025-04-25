KKR still in search of home advantage as qualification race heats up

Big picture: Punjab Kings among frontrunners for playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a golden opportunity just ten days ago to steer their IPL 2025 campaign in the right direction. Chasing a modest 112 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), two points were there for the taking along with a potential net run rate boost. But in a stunning collapse, KKR folded for just 95. That blow was compounded by another heavy defeat, to Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday. Both losses illustrated how out-of-form their middle and lower-middle order has been, and that has left their title defence hanging by a thread. Five wins in their remaining six games is their equation to be realistic playoff contenders.

For PBKS, that dramatic win over KKR may have been the turning point of their season. With points shared in their home-and-away clashes against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), PBKS have five wins in eight games and now find themselves among the frontrunners in the race for the playoffs.

PBKS need at least three wins from their remaining six fixtures to breathe easy. But history looms large: the playoffs have eluded them since 2014. The only thing missing in their game is middle-order stability, and that could be the difference between qualification, a top-four finish and a top-two push.

The last two games between PBKS and KKR have seen the former produce the highest successful IPL chase and the lowest successful target defence. KKR, in contrast, are a side searching for answers. Eight players from their championship-winning squad still make up the core, but the spark that once defined them feels distant. Having enjoyed a 71% success at home in IPL 2024, their record at Eden Gardens is only 25% in 2025. On current form, PBKS hold the edge as their batting is in form, their bowlers have rhythm, something KKR are lacking, big time.

Form guide

Kolkata Knight Riders LLWLW (last five matches, most recent first)

Punjab Kings LWWLW

In the spotlight: Venkatesh Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR have stood firmly behind Venkatesh Iyer ever since his breakout season. They retained him ahead of Shubman Gill before IPL 2022 and invested heavily in him at the IPL 2025 auction. But so far this season, Venkatesh's three single-digit scores in six innings and a sluggish 14 off 19 against GT have highlighted his struggles. On Saturday, he faces another stern test in Marco Jansen, who has dismissed him three times in four innings , conceding just 14 runs at an average of 4.67. Can he push past a poor campaign and deliver when it matters most?

Yuzvendra Chahal was the hero when PBKS had stunned KKR • BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal has rediscovered his rhythm after a slow start to IPL 2025, claiming seven wickets in his last three outings. His standout performance came against KKR where he tore through their middle order with a decisive four-wicket haul. The key to Chahal's resurgence has been a return to his strengths: tossing the ball up, using flight and dip, and trusting his variations to deceive batters. His revival has added real bite to the PBKS middle-overs attack.

Team news and probable XIIs

KKR's bench strength is not strong, therefore no clear replacement is expected despite their two defeats in a row. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is expected to keep his place as opener, and the only question will be Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson or Anrich Nortje for the fourth overseas spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 4 Venkatesh Iyer, 5 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Ramandeep Singh, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Anrich Nortje/Spencer Johnson, 11 Varun Chakravarthy, 12 Vaibhav Arora.

None of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell or Josh Inglis have been among the runs for PBKS. All three have got their chances and not impressed, but Maxwell's offspin could make him a candidate to return to the XI in place of Stoinis with KKR enjoying a left-hander heavy line-up.

Punjab Kings 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Josh Inglis, 5 Nehal Wadhera, 6 Marcus Stoinis/Glenn Maxwell, 7 Shashank Singh, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Xavier Bartlett, 12 Yuzvendra Chahal

The big question

KKR have the poorest average (19) for the first wicket in IPL 2025. With time running out, is it time to replace Narine at the top as well?

Should Narine continue to open for KKR? 139 votes Yes, he is a high-impact batter No, open with Rahane and Gurbaz No, move Venkatesh up the order No, promote Raghuvanshi

Pitch and conditions

Although conditions in Kolkata favour the chasing team with dew expected, their game against GT showed no such signs with Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore finding turn. This game will be played on the same pitch, and the team winning the toss could be tempted to bat first.

Stats and trivia Both teams have middle-order (Nos. 4 to 7) woes. While KKR's average for those positions is the worst (20.47), PBKS are not too far at 23.90.

Shreyas Iyer has had contrasting home and away campaigns this season. In four games apiece, Shreyas has averaged 119 at away venues but only 6.25 at home.

Similarly, PBKS' powerplay performances with bat and ball are vastly different. Thanks to Prabhsimran and Priyansh, their powerplay run rate of 10.67 is the best of all teams, however, their ten wickets with the ball in the first six overs is the joint-lowest.

Since IPL 2022, KKR have lost all seven games when their spinners Narine and Varun have gone wicketless together. There were three such games in 2022, one in 2023 and three in 2025.

Quotes

"Yes definitely (we can make playoffs). If you look at history, even Mumbai had a bad start and now they've won four in a row and they're flying. We need to have that same mindset. We're halfway through, we have to win most of our games"

Moeen Ali is still confident about KKR's playoff prospects