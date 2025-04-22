Gill and Sai Sudharsan give a masterclass in low risks, high rewards

"The higher the risks, the higher the rewards" - a mantra familiar to most. But at Gujarat Titans (GT), openers Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan are rewriting that script. They are proving that high rewards can also come from measured risks.

Their performance on Monday night against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was the perfect example. When Gill launched Moeen Ali over midwicket for the first six of the day - off the very first ball after the powerplay - it was the duo's first aerial shot. Until then, they had calmly collected 45 runs, picking their spots and playing within themselves. A couple of 12-run overs in the powerplay, sprinkled among cautious ones, helped them lay a solid platform to post a 114-run opening stand in 75 balls.

In today's age of T20 cricket, where strike rates and six counts grab headlines, Gill and Sai Sudharsan are leading a quiet revolution. There's no bravado in their batting. It's graceful, well-thought-out, and effective by embracing a method that feels almost old-school… and yet dangerous.

As GT captain, Gill bears the twin burden of leadership and run-scoring. His ability to shoulder both without compromising either is special. Rarely will you see Gill, especially in the IPL, go for extravagant shots early. Instead, he builds a rhythm by starting with timing, working the gaps and then turning up the tempo. His ability to read the field, manipulate bowlers, and pick his moments to attack is what makes him so good.

That seventh over against Moeen was the best example: first ball, floated and full, sent sailing over midwicket. Second ball, deftly nudged past keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz with soft hands. The third ball, expectedly full and wide to counter the slog or cut, was dragged between long-on and deep midwicket using strong wrists. Seventeen runs came off that over, and from 62 for no loss, GT never looked back.

This has always been Gill's T20 style. During his KKR days, his powerplay strike rate was 122, barely behind his post-powerplay rate of 123. For India in T20Is, it's 122 in the first six overs and a steep 157 after. At GT, it's 130 early on and 140 once the field spreads. His consistency in a format where volatility is expected is supremely underrated. Aaron Finch said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show that he was amazed at how Gill always looks to be batting in control.

At the other end is Sai Sudharsan, equally steady and increasingly prolific. Like Gill, he paces himself and brings value with his dependability. It's not like he can't go bang-bang. Remember the 96 off 47 balls in the IPL 2023 final? But the foundation always comes first. With five half-centuries in eight innings this season, he is the first man to breach the 400-run mark and Orange Cap fits his head well

Earlier in the season, their partnership was described on ESPNcricinfo as very Chennai Super Kings (CSK) like , getting runs the old-fashioned way. This approach does three things for GT. Firstly, it provides stability, an underrated aspect of top-order batting in the IPL (just look at KKR at the other end of the spectrum, averaging 19 for the first wicket this season). GT rarely find themselves three down for 30. That kind of platform allows the remaining batters, starting from Jos Buttler at No. 3, to play their way. And then, it drains opposition bowlers as they are made to toil in a bid to 'earn' a wicket. Finally, their method ensures a repeatability that is sustainable across conditions. Whether they're playing in Chennai, Ahmedabad or Mumbai, it works without needing reinvention.

T20 cricket, in today's age, can often bring about a misconception that aggressive strokes are needed from the first over. While power-hitting is an essential part of the game today, the teams that win consistently always find a balance, starting right from the top. Gill and Sai Sudharsan offer that balance by not getting caught up in chasing strike rates but instead by playing each over on the merit of the deliveries being offered.