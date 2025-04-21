Gill 90 powers Gujarat Titans to 198

Gujarat Titans 198 for 3 (Gill 90, Sudharsan 52, Buttler 41*, Russell 1-13) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan scored fifties ton take Gujarat Titans to 198 for 3 after they were put in. This was only the second time this IPL that the side setting the target lost three wickets or fewer. It was 40 short of the 238 for 3 in the other match. That bore the question: did they leave a few runs out there because they didn't take enough risks?

Gill ended up with 90 off 55, Sudharsan scored 52 off 36, and Jos Buttler provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 41 off 23. The openers felt the pitch was slow to begin with, which is why they tried to make sure they went deep into the innings because it would not have been easy for new batters to score at a high pace.

The quickest run-getters in this IPL, GT are also the second-slowest in the powerplay. They like their openers to assess the pitch early before they start hitting. The powerplay brought only 45 runs, the second-lowest this IPL for a side not losing a wicket. Just after the powerplay, Gill began to attack before letting Sudharsan take over as they both approached their fifties in a 114-run stand.

Once Sudharsan got out in the 13th over, Buttler made sure the momentum stayed with them even as the bowlers, especially Harshit Rana, extracted purchase from the surface. The spinners were denied a wicket and went for 96 runs in their 11 overs.