IPL 2025 live report - KKR vs GT: Misfiring KKR go up against table-toppers GT

This is one of the rare combinations of opponents. KKR and GT have played only three matches against each other. GT lead the head to head 2-1. Even this year, they play each other only once. Shubman Gill leads GT against his former franchise, which is struggling with the bat but is the stingiest with the ball. GT are the most consistent IPL side since they debuted. They are the quickest scorers this IPL, and not bad with the ba;p; either. Only two sides have a better economy rate than them.