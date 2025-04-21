IPL 2025 live report - KKR vs GT: Misfiring KKR go up against table-toppers GT

Live
IPL 2025 live report - KKR vs GT: Misfiring KKR go up against table-toppers GTBy Sidharth Monga
GT's method
Gujarat Titans - as I have said many times before - are like the vintage CSK. They have based their game on similar fundamentals. One of them is for the openers to spend two overs judging the pitch and deciding how hard their side needs to go. Accordingly, they are the third-slowest team in the first two overs this IPL, but they have lost just one wicket in these overs in eight matches now. They average 111 in the first two overs, easily the best.
They are the second-slowest side in the powerplay overall, but across 20 overs no side has been as quick ass them.
GT 26 for 0 in four overs.
KKR open with spin
GT have made a CSK-like start, not attempting any boundaries in the first two overs. Vaibhav arora, as usual, has swung the ball left to right. Moeen Ali has shared the new ball. GT are just sussing the pitch out so far. That said, B Sai Sudharsan is good enough to cut one away for four when Moeen gives him width. GT 12 for 0 in two overs.
KKR chase, de Kock left out
Ajinkya Rahane won the toss for Kolkata Knight Riders and elected to field first on the chasing ground that Eden Gardens has been. Languishing at No. 7 on the table, KKR rung in the changes. The former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter, Quinton de Kock, was dropped for the youngster from Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. They reinforced their batting further after the 95 all out as Moeen Ali came in for Anrich Nortje. Rahane said he saw some dryness in the pitch, which he expected to help his bowlers.
The table toppers Gujarat Titans now faced the challenge of setting a total. Like KKR, they trusted the pitch to help spin. Offspin-allrounder Washington Sundar replaced a fast bowler in their line-up. This change added some much-needed depth to their batting. Rashid Khan was their No. 7 last match, which by the way they won comfortably because their top three have been scoring heavily. Arshad Khan was expected to replace Sherfane Rutherford when defending the total.
GT's top-three batters average 49.72 this IPL, the highest for any team, which has let them get away with Rashid batting at No. 7. Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) top three have aggregated more runs and have been scoring way quicker than GT: 172.4 compared to 155.92.
Gujarat Titans 1 Shubman Gill (capt.), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Sai Kishore, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Possible Impact Subs Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Ajinkya Rahane (capt.), 4 Venkatesh Iyer, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Moeen Ali, 9 Vaibhav Arora, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Possible Impact Subs Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia
Conditions at Eden
Eoin Morgan says there is a "magnificent" covering of grass on the pitch. He expects even bounce and the ball to come on. He doesn't expect any assistance for the spinners. There might be some early swing. The pitch is pretty central: 64m one side vs 62m on the other.
Looks like a bowl-first pitch.
Narine or Rahane? Who should open for KKR?
Welcome to KKR vs GT
This is one of the rare combinations of opponents. KKR and GT have played only three matches against each other. GT lead the head to head 2-1. Even this year, they play each other only once. Shubman Gill leads GT against his former franchise, which is struggling with the bat but is the stingiest with the ball. GT are the most consistent IPL side since they debuted. They are the quickest scorers this IPL, and not bad with the ba;p; either. Only two sides have a better economy rate than them.
What does Eden Gardens have in store for us on a hot Kolkata evening?
