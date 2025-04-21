Sai Sudharsan upstages Pooran to become the new Orange Cap table-topper

Pooran is now in the unfamiliar position of No. 2, and while Sai Sudharsan's prolific form - he has 74, 63, 49, 5, 82, 56 and 36 now - has a lot to do with it, Pooran's own lack of runs in his last two outings - 8 and 11 - is a contributing factor. He still has 368 runs, mind you, and plays the next game in the tournament, against DC at home in Lucknow on Tuesday. He will want to take that cap right back.