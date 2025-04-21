Sai Sudharsan upstages Pooran to become the new Orange Cap table-topper
Prasidh Krishna has extended his lead at the top of the Purple Cap table following his two-wicket haul in GT's away win over KKR
It took 32 matches, but it's finally happened: we have a new No. 1 (as well as a new No. 3) on the Orange Cap list in IPL 2025. Here's how things stand on the run-getters' and wicket-takers' tables after Gujarat Titans (GT) went across to Eden Gardens and crushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday night.
After the first game of IPL 2025, Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had the No. 1 spot for his 59 not out against KKR. In the second, Ishan Kishan slammed 106 not out for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and took the top spot. Then, in the fourth match, Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hit 75 vs Delhi Capitals (DC) and, while that didn't dislodge Kishan, Pooran's 70 against SRH in the seventh game did, putting him at the top of the pile.
And there he stayed. Till Match No. 39. When GT's B Sai Sudharsan, who had been second on the table almost this entire while, hit 52 in 36 balls to not only take the top spot, but also become the first batter in the competition to go past the 400-run mark.
Pooran is now in the unfamiliar position of No. 2, and while Sai Sudharsan's prolific form - he has 74, 63, 49, 5, 82, 56 and 36 now - has a lot to do with it, Pooran's own lack of runs in his last two outings - 8 and 11 - is a contributing factor. He still has 368 runs, mind you, and plays the next game in the tournament, against DC at home in Lucknow on Tuesday. He will want to take that cap right back.
Not to forget the new No. 3. It's Jos Buttler. His 41 not out in 23 balls against KKR has taken his tally for the IPL to 345 runs. His captain, Shubman Gill, meanwhile, hit 90 in 55 balls against KKR, and that has made him zoom past a whole selection of batters to 305 runs, and the seventh spot on the table.
Mumbai Indians' (MI) Suryakumar Yadav, Sunday night's No. 3, Kohli of RCB and RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal are the others in the 300-plus club at the moment.
Less drama on the other table, but Prasidh Krishna, courtesy his 2 for 25, strengthened his position at the top of the table with 16 wickets against his name, that's four clear of the next best.
Not just him, two other GT bowlers, R Sai Kishore and Mohammed Siraj picked up a wicket apiece to take their respective tallies to 12 wickets, which put them level with Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB's Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur of LSG.