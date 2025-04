Sai Sudharsan upstages Pooran to become the new Orange Cap table-topper

After the first game of IPL 2025, Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had the No. 1 spot for his 59 not out against KKR. In the second, Ishan Kishan slammed 106 not out for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and took the top spot. Then, in the fourth match, Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hit 75 vs Delhi Capitals (DC) and, while that didn't dislodge Kishan, Pooran's 70 against SRH in the seventh game did, putting him at the top of the pile.

And there he stayed. Till Match No. 39. When GT's B Sai Sudharsan , who had been second on the table almost this entire while, hit 52 in 36 balls to not only take the top spot, but also become the first batter in the competition to go past the 400-run mark.

Pooran is now in the unfamiliar position of No. 2, and while Sai Sudharsan's prolific form - he has 74, 63, 49, 5, 82, 56 and 36 now - has a lot to do with it, Pooran's own lack of runs in his last two outings - 8 and 11 - is a contributing factor. He still has 368 runs, mind you, and plays the next game in the tournament, against DC at home in Lucknow on Tuesday. He will want to take that cap right back.