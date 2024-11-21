Morris and Richardson in line for Sheffield Shield returns

Australia contracted fast bowlers Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson are in line for their first Sheffield Shield appearances in a year after being named in Western Australia's squad to face South Australia for the day-night game at Adelaide Oval.

The pair have been carefully managed in the early stages of this season - Richardson has played four domestic one-day games and Morris three alongside the final ODI against Pakistan - and it's understood they will both be on workload restrictions during the Shield match.

That could leave captain Asthon Turner, who continues to deputise for the injured Sam Whiteman, with a juggling act and opens the door for allrounder Keaton Critchell to possibly make his debut.

Richardson was buoyed by how he came through a recent Second XI match as he increased his workloads.

"To be honest, felt like I was alive again," Richardson said last week. "The bones and the muscles were a little bit sore, but that's a good thing. Means you've done something purposeful. Haven't had that feeling for a long time. So very happy.

"I think for the game, I bowled a spell of six, a spell of seven, and another two spells of six, or something like that. So they were relatively long spells, which is a good thing. I was able to sort of get into a bit of rhythm and feel what it's like to bowl a long spell again."

Lance Morris featured in the last ODI against Pakistan • Getty Images

Meanwhile, Morris was the one positive to emerge from Australia's thrashing against Pakistan in Perth as he took 2 for 24 from six overs.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been ruled out due to the left shoulder injury he sustained against Victoria in the last round and WA said he was targeting the "early stages" of the BBL with Perth Scorchers for a return. Quick bowler Brody Couch has been rested after playing all four matches this season.

Defending champions WA were beaten in the previous round but remain second on the table with two games remaining before the BBL break.

This floodlit fixture is one of three added to the schedule at the behest of the Australia management who wanted players to have more exposure to day-night four-day matches.

Western Australia squad